Special report: Key players in Nigeria’s outsourcing market

Olugbolahan Olusanya, TeKnowledge Africa Director – Sales and Growth in this interview with BusinessDay spoke on his company’s expertise in providing world-class technical services and also their expanding into AI, Digital Skilling and Cybersecurity solutions, reflecting the changing business and technology landscape, and by extension, the demands of their clients among others. Excerpts:

Can you provide an overview of TeKnowledge Nigeria’s role in the outsourcing market and how the company has evolved over the years?

TeKnowledge Nigeria has always been a key player in the Tech Outsourcing market, As TeKnowledge, we have evolved by not only providing world-class technical services but also by expanding into AI, Digital Skilling and Cybersecurity solutions, reflecting the changing business and technology landscape, and by extension, the demands of our clients. We help governments, businesses and technology providers not only navigate but thrive in today’s complex technology landscape.

What unique services does TeKnowledge Nigeria offer that set you apart from other outsourcing firms in the Nigerian market?

Our specialization is navigating complex technological landscapes for large organizations AND GOVERNMENTS. Through our Managed Services, we offer unparalleled technical support and customer success services. We bring a specialized focus on enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through expert-led managed services.

Through our Digital Skilling arm, we craft personalized, role-based training and learning pathways that cater to the specific needs of our customers across both established and emerging markets. Our programs emphasize the integration of technical skills with vital soft skills, ensuring learners not only meet but exceed organizational objectives.

Our Cybersecurity expertise offers comprehensive cybersecurity services, including advisory and implementation, capability building, and MSSP services, further qualified by our state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) in Lagos. This combination of technical support, training, and cybersecurity services is unique in the African market, enabling us to deliver complete, integrated solutions to businesses of all sizes.

What key sectors or industries does TeKnowledge Nigeria primarily serve, and how do you tailor your services to meet their needs?

We serve a wide range of sectors, including Technology, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas. Our services are specifically curated to address the specific needs of each industry. Our services cover support for software products, cloud services, and infrastructure. For financial institutions services, we offer Technical Managed Services, Specialized cybersecurity solutions and Digital Skilling. For governmental organizations, we have been providing training to drive skilling, upskilling and reskilling for the mass populace, amongst other projects.

How does TeKnowledge ensure the quality and consistency of its outsourcing services, especially with regard to remote work and managing international clients?

We have a rigorous quality assurance framework that includes regular performance evaluations, training, and feedback mechanisms. Our teams are trained to go beyond global standards, which is especially important for our international clients. In the era of remote work, we’ve invested in robust digital infrastructure, allowing us to deliver uninterrupted support to clients worldwide. This means that even from Nigeria, we offer 24/7/365 always-on support to our GLOBAL clients, no matter where they are. We also use advanced collaboration tools to ensure seamless communication across borders, maintaining a high level of service delivery regardless of where our teams or clients are located.

What challenges have you encountered in Nigeria’s outsourcing industry, and how has TeKnowledge managed to overcome them?

One of the major challenges in Nigeria’s Tech industry is the talent gap in key technical areas. However, TeKnowledge has managed to address this by focusing heavily on talent development. Over the years, we have created a pipeline of skilled IT professionals by providing training programs that align with global standards. Our office in Nigeria hosts 2,000+ staff who are all homegrown and have gone through rigorous trainings at global standard.

Another challenge is the perception of quality in outsourcing services from Nigeria. We’ve overcome this by demonstrating exceptional performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction through our operations.

Our commitment to fostering a skilled workforce and enhancing customer experiences sets us apart in the industry. With a strong focus on scalability, flexibility, and efficiency, we empower organizations to achieve operational excellence and navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence.

What impact do you think Nigeria’s growing technology ecosystem is having on the outsourcing industry, and how is TeKnowledge capitalizing on these advancements?

Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem is creating a wealth of opportunities for the outsourcing industry. The growth in tech startups, increased internet penetration, and the government’s focus on digital transformation have all contributed to creating a more dynamic market for IT services.

The adoption of global technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence is also a very key growth indicator within the industry. At TeKnowledge, not only have we integrated the use of AI and automation in our daily operational tasks for our clients, but our Security Operations Center is also actually built on Microsoft Sentinel, an AI-powered security solution. Within the TeKnowledge ecosystem, we’re redefining how technical support and customer service can drive customer success. Our deep understanding of technology’s rapid evolution allows us to offer not just support, but strategic partnerships that foster growth and innovation.

