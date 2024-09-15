Test running of Lagos Red Line rail excites residents

…As date of full commercial operation nears

…To transport 500,000 passengers daily, generate over N200m monthly

Many Lagos residents are already toasting to the imminent commencement of the Red Line rail mass transit. The excitement seems to be motivated by the belief that the commencement would reduce their commuting pain.

The introduction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line service from Agbado to Oyingbo for any average working class Lagosians is receiving commendation, particularly from people who live along that corridor.

For many who live around the Lagos suburbs and work on the Island, the Red Line would be a game changer and great option for getting away from the usual Lagos traffic and the stress that comes with commuting on Lagos roads.

The self-sustaining project that is expected to commence full passenger operations by the last quarter of the year, with 20 trips per day is estimated to generate an average of N7 million daily and over N200 million per month based on an estimated 700 passengers per trip at an estimated N1000 per passenger.

Beyond the revenue generation, the train service is also another job creation mechanism for the state’s transport agency, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) with an average of 20 LRMT staff at each of the eight (8) terminals along the Red Line.

In other words, the Red Line is expected to provide direct jobs to about 320 LRMT staff outside the security and other complementing workers in and around the terminals.

But, with the Blue Line already running and positively impacting the transport system in Lagos, residents of the city of excellence are eagerly awaiting the official kick off of the Red Line which is expected to begin full operation soon.

The Red Line, which spans 37 kilometers from Agbado to Oyingbo, is a significant milestone in the efforts to transform the transportation landscape of Lagos State. The test running of the Red Line has generated excitement among Lagosians since commencement.

The test running has seen the train convey passengers along the designated route, giving them a taste of what to expect when the project is fully completed. Initially, interested passengers were requested to preregister to board the train.

However, the service was thrown open to all interested passengers on Friday, September 13, 2024, in a move to further deepen operation and generate real-time feedback from commuters.

The Red Line left Oyingbo station by 12 noon on Friday with seats that are more suited for long distance commute. Each cabin has 84 seats, accounting for a total of 504 sitting positions with more space to accommodate additional passengers during peak periods.

Oyingbo to Ikeja is approximately 35minutes, while Ikeja to Agbado is 32 minutes. In all, commuting from Oyingbo to Agbado is 67 minutes. While, Agbado back to Oyingbo started by 1:30pm and terminated at the Oyingbo station by 2:37pm.

The Red Line also provided four priority seats by the entry points in each of the cars for people who are disabled, pregnant or less able to stand, with toilet facility in each of the six cars; a service that is not provided by the Blue Line.

“The excitement is palpable for me as a passenger and cannot wait for the full operation,” one of the passengers who pleaded anonymity told BusinessDaySunday (BD SUNDAY). The passenger who claimed to be a staff of Yaba local council said he was on the train for monitoring purposes and would have to write a report back to the council.

Another middle-aged passenger who was on the trip from Oyingbo to Ikeja with her two daughters said it was an experience the children would not forget in a hurry. “As you can see, I purposely brought my daughters along on this trip because I wanted them to have a feel of the service,” she told BDSUNDAY.

According to her, the reception given by LAMATA officials on the ground was warm and friendly, as the officials assist passengers to familiarise with and navigate around the stations.

“At every turn at the Oyingbo station where I joined the train, you will see an officer wearing a smile and welcoming you into the station. I hope this gesture will continue when they start full operation,” she said.

Moses Lawal, another passenger on the trip from Oyingbo to Agbado, and back to Oyingbo on Friday told BDSUNDAY that the train service was exciting. “For the train ride itself, I think it was flawless.”

He further said that he would rather use the train service than spending more time on the road. According to him, the comfort and predictability of the train service is a key consideration for opting for the Red Line whenever full operation got started.

“I think it’s good. Since this is the test operation phase, by the time the full commercial operation starts, I believe the speed will even be increased, sort of. And, you know, even if I have to stay longer on this route, I would prefer it to being on the road,” Lawal said.

He however, highlighted some safety concerns for the state government and LAMATA ahead of the full service operation. He said that the traffic on the Red Line will be more frequent than the NRC, and could pose some level of dangers to Lagosians either crossing or walking along the rail track.

“But then, I have issues with the tracks. The human interactions along the tracks raise safety issues with both humans and vehicles.

“I know the type of people we are. I know that the government has constructed barriers, physical barriers. But there are some places where we have a level crossing.

“Those fears, because last year, if I’m not mistaken, a BRT bus collided with a train at PWD. So, I know that the Federal Government is supposed to build some overpasses. But since they are starting operation, then the frequency of stoppages will definitely increase,” Lawal said.

The Red Line is a critical component of the LRMT, designed to reduce travel time and alleviate traffic congestion in the metropolis. With a projected capacity to transport 500,000 passengers daily, the Red Line is expected to significantly impact the lives of millions of Lagosians.

One of the most significant benefits of the Red Line is its potential to reduce travel time. Currently, commuters spend hours stuck in traffic, but with the train, travel time will be significantly reduced. For instance, the journey from Agbado to Oyingbo, which currently takes over two hours by road, will take just 67 minutes by train.

The Red Line will also have a positive impact on the environment. By providing a cleaner and more efficient mode of transportation, the train will help reduce carbon emissions and alleviate the pressure on the roads.

The excitement generated by the test running of the Red Line is a testament to the eagerness of Lagosians for a reliable and efficient transportation system.

The project has been hailed as a game-changer, with many praising the Lagos state government for its vision and commitment to transforming the transportation landscape of the state.

However, as the test running continues, Lagosians are eagerly waiting for the full-service operation of the project. With its potential to transform the lives of millions, the Red Line is indeed a reason to be excited.

Similarities with both service

The Lagos State approved cowry card is the only payment option for passengers to gain access for the train ride along both corridors.

Similarly, a time board showing the schedule of departure and arrival from and to each of the stations is displayed in the ticketing area, just as the trains are powered by a free WiFi network for passengers.

However, while the Blue Line offers audiovisual entertainment via its RailTV, the Red Line does not come with an inbuilt TV system to entertain passengers while the travel lasts.

Both the Red and Blue Line provides a spaced waiting area to accommodate the volume of human traffic expected at each station