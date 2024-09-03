Red Line begins partial passenger operations

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line commenced partial passenger operations on Wednesday, 28th August 2024.

This was made known in a statement by Kolawole Ojelabi, head of corporate communication at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Ojelabi said the trains will run four trips a day between Oyingbo and Agbado.

Ojelabi said the milestone marks the culmination of planning, training of technical and ground staff, installing all the security features and a successful six-week trial run conducted without passengers to ensure the system’s safety, reliability, and efficiency.

“The Red Line system will from Wednesday, August 28th, interact with non-fee-paying passengers in organised groups to collect feedback before the commencement of commercial operations.

“The partial operations, similar to what was done during the test phase of the Blue Line, are a major step forward in realising the Lagos State Government’s vision of a modern, efficient, integrated and sustainable transportation system,” Ojelabi said.

The Red Line, one of the six rail lines and one monorail prescribed for Lagos in her Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) is a vital transport project connecting Lagos with Ogun State where many workers and business owners in Lagos reside.

Its first phase, a 27-kilometre railroad from Agbado to Oyingbo, will provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for commuters, reducing traffic congestion and improving the quality of life for Lagos residents.

To ensure a safe and efficient start to operations, the Lagos LAMATA urges the public to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks and avoid causing unnecessary congestion or accidents along the rail corridor. Your cooperation is crucial as we embark on this historic feat.