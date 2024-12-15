Technical talent and digital economy: Over 5,000 complete training in Rivers as jobs open up

3MTT trainees in Port Harcourt

Over 5,000 tech enthusiasts have completed training in Rivers State to boost the drive for the digital economy. This is as the Federal Government has reiterated its dedication to fostering youth development through technology training, aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem.

This commitment was underscored by various stakeholders during the ‘Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Community Impact Summit and Hackathon’ held in the week where over 5,000 youths participated in the state. Organisers said testimonies have started sprouting from the trainees some of who have already secured foreign jobs.

The event is said to have served as a platform for showcasing the impact and success of the 3MTT initiative, which is spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMCIDE).

Joy Nwaiwu, Community Manager for the 3MTT program in Rivers State, noted the significant enthusiasm demonstrated by the programme’s fellows in the lead-up to the summit. She expressed confidence in the programme’s ability to prepare participants for future opportunities in the tech workforce. “We have seen the excitement from the fellows not just today but in the days leading to this event,” Joy stated, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning beyond the program.

The keynote address delivered by Ugochi A. Okengwu (PhD), Head of the Computer Science Department at the University of Port Harcourt, further highlighted the significance of sustaining momentum after completing tech training programs. Speaking on Life After the 3MTT Program, Okengwu encouraged fellows to leverage their newly acquired skills, seek out real-world challenges, and continuously adapt to the evolving demands of the tech industry.

Bruce Lucas, CEO of Olotu Square and a key stakeholder, highlighted the transformative impact of the 3MTT program, particularly for those who may not have the financial means to access such vital training. He urged the government to bolster support systems for fellows by providing essential devices and resources, especially in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country.

Beneficiaries of the 3MTT programme shared their experiences with journalists, detailing how the initiative has significantly enhanced their ICT skills and career prospects.

Ofor Ifeoma, who attended classes on AI and machine learning, expressed gratitude for the skills she gained, which led to her securing her first international job. “The programme has equipped me with numerous opportunities that I was not aware of before,” she remarked.

Chisaneme Aronu, a trainee in software development, described the programme as enriching and beneficial for career advancement and self-confidence.

Dotun Ogundele, who specialized in product management, noted that the curriculum aligned perfectly with his learning preferences.

The summit was a gathering of 3MTT fellows, alumni from previous cohorts, and stakeholders, all coming together to share insights, celebrate achievements, and discuss the promising future of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. The first phase of the programme, which launched Cohort 1, accommodated over 1,500 fellows, while more than 3,500 additional fellows recently completed their Cohort 2 training in Rivers State.

Central to the programme’s success are its Applied Learning Clusters, which serve as training centers strategically located across Rivers State. These centers provide a conducive environment for fellows to engage in intensive, hands-on learning under the guidance of experienced instructors and mentors.

As the Federal Government continues to prioritize initiatives aimed at youth development through technology, the 3MTT programme stands as a vital step toward building a more robust and competitive digital economy in Nigeria.

