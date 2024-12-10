Kwara govt empowers youths, graduates three million talents in digital skills

To promote digital literacy, innovation, and economic growth in Kwara State, the State Government’s 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT), have organised a graduation and hackathon session for the 3MTT Cohort 2.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State explained that the programme was an initiative of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Kwara was among the first States to key into it by launching an intensive registration and sensitisation drive across the 16 local government areas of the State, producing the first set of graduates under 3MTT cohort 1.

Organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Innovations, Kayode Ishola.

The programme with the theme, “Driving Tech Innovation in Kwara”, featured various segments such as panel discussion, raffle game for tech creatives and hackathon product demo.

A statement by Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, indicated that the panelists were; Oluwakemi Christiana Abikoye, a professor and lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, University of Ilorin; Abdulrauf Uthman, Dean, Faculty of Computer Science and IT. Al-Hikmah University; and Olaide Olawuwo, Executive Director, TruORGANIC Initiative, among others.

Aliyu Kora Sabi, State Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, said the digital driven initiative would create employment opportunities for youths, check insecurity, enhance efficiency in civil service, and curb corruption within the system.

“This type of innovation is commendable, and I think it should be adopted in our local government areas and in our political system. I hope our youth will leverage this opportunity in the tech world to learn and make a good impact,” the Commissioner said.

Kayode Ishola, Special Assistance on Digital Innovations to the Governor, noted that the State Government provided laptops to deserving tech talents across learning centers to ease and support learning, and launched Kwara Digital Economy Portal to connect them to more opportunities.

He commended the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his commitment to digital transformation, saying: “Today marks yet another significant milestone in our journey toward positioning Kwara State as a leading hub for technological innovation and excellence.

“I thank Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, our visionary leader, for his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, and passion for driving innovation that has laid the foundation for the strides we are celebrating today.

“Under His Excellency’s guidance, Kwara State is steadily becoming a beacon of digital transformation and a model for other states to emulate. For context, Kwara State is the only state that held an elaborate graduation program and Hackathon for graduating fellows of cohort 1.”

