SUNU Nigeria offers free 3D mammogram screening to deepen breast cancer awareness

As part of initiative to deepen breast cancer awareness campaign, SUNU Nigeria recently offered free 3D mammogram-breast cancer screening to 100 women in Lagos.

The initiative was launched to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide early detection services to women.

The screening process, which took place at Diamed Centre, Lekki, included mammograms and clinical breast examinations.

Japari Yusuf, head, corporate services, SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, stated that SUNU Nigeria remains committed to promoting preventive healthcare and empowering women.

She highlighted the importance of the corporate social responsibility (CSR), stating that the free mammogram screening is just one example of the company’s commitment to improving public health.

“At SUNU Nigeria, we believe in giving back to the community. By providing free 3D mammogram screenings, we’re not just offering healthcare; we’re empowering women to prioritize their health and well-being. We are committed to continuing these initiatives to improve public health,” Yusuf stated.

She disclosed further that through the offering of free breast cancer screenings, the company aims to reduce the burden of breast cancer and improve the overall health and well-being of Nigerian women.

According to her, SUNU Nigeria, encompassing SUNU Assurances and SUNU Health, is dedicated to improving as well as adding comfort to the lives of Nigerians.

She disclosed that SUNU Assurances offer reliable insurance coverage, while SUNU Health provides cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Abiola Olorode, CEO, Diamed Centre stated that her facility partnered with SUNU Nigeria to offer free breast cancer screenings in commemoration of this year’s breast cancer awareness month.

“By joining forces, we aim to promote early detection, educate women about breast cancer prevention, and ultimately save lives. We thank SUNU Nigeria for their commitment to improving public health and for sharing our vision of a healthier future.”

Ajayi Funmilola, one of the 100 women who benefited from the screening exercise expressed her gratitude to the company. "I'm so grateful to SUNU Nigeria for providing this free advanced mammogram screening. Of course, early detection is key, and this initiative has given me peace of mind. Thank you for prioritising women's health."

Another beneficiary, Arogudade Feyisayo said, “The 3D mammogram screening offered by SUNU Nigeria was a game-changer. It was a quick, painless, and thorough experience. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to benefit from this initiative.”

Olabisi Ajayi, another beneficiary stated, “I’m incredibly happy to have had the opportunity to undergo a free 3D mammogram screening. It’s heartwarming to see a company like SUNU Nigeria prioritising women’s health.”

