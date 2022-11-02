SUNU Health Nigeria: Maintaining the best standard of healthcare services

Through Quality Assurance Mechanism One Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) that has made it goal to continue to provide affordable access to quality healthcare and also to contribute positively to the Nigerian healthcare sector is SUNU Health Nigeria Limited. It is not surprising that this reputable company is now synonymous with superior service delivery.

The company is being led by a seasoned professional with over 20 years’ experience in the practice of medicine and health insurance, Dr. Patrick Chukwuemeka Korie. The vision-driven Managing Director and Chief Executive Office has had series of training in management, marketing and health insurance.

An alumnus of the Pan African University, Lagos Business School and World Bank Training Institute, Korie joined MHS in 2003 as an Assistant General Manager (Network) and has continued to demonstrate his competence over the years.

A technology-driven and customer-focused Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Nigeria with accreditation number NHIA 016, SUNU Health Nigeria was formerly known as Managed Healthcare Services Limited. It was incorporated in 1997 and started operations in 1998 with a current authorized share capital of N650, 000,000.00.

A result-driven health care service provider, SUNU Health core competence area is managed care with services delivered through its network of providers, telemedicine, and referral overseas for cases that may not be managed in Nigeria.

Driven by its vision of becoming a market leader in healthcare management in West Africa and committed to its mission to provide prompt and qualitative healthcare services to its customers at the most cost effective price, SUNU Health’s operations are automated to ensure efficiency while giving integral ownership of care to the clients. In consonance with these, the HMO firm has brought to its fold a highly qualified and experienced team, which is focused on providing qualitative service to numerous clients which include multinationals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), federal ministries and parastatal, schools and tertiary institutions.

In line with its core values of ensuring quality, promptness, professionalism, empathy, and integrity, SUNU Health has focused on improving on its operations, and this has made it easy for the company’s enviable reputation to be sustained with trust and competence.

As one of the the foremost HMOs, it started operations in Nigeria in 1998 and has stayed strong in the industry for over two decades now, SUNU Health has successfully managed the provision of qualitative healthcare for several organizations in both the public and private sectors. We have clients from different industrial sectors such as finance, oil & gas, manufacturing, religious group, education, FMCG, etc.

SUNU Health has managed and coordinated the delivery of healthcare services to all its clients through its network of over 1500 healthcare providers across all states of the federation.

In spite of its increasing client base, the Dr Patrick Korie led firm has ensure that the best standard of care is maintained through its quality assurance mechanism.

By way of providing quality professional support services, SUNU Heath is committed to ensuring quality and satisfaction for all its clients. And dedicated Account Managers that maintain regular communication with all clients through different physical and digital channels.

With a quality value added services, SUNU Health offers value added services which include: Access to SUNU Health Female Wellness Centre for Breast Examinations and cervical cancer screening for staff and spouses; periodic health talk and health check sessions for the staff, and telemedicine services for its enrollees.

Focused on customer’s satisfaction, the HMO firm has been partnering with other esteemed organizations to offer other services to its clients, including Travel Health Insurance, International Evacuation and Repatriation benefits, elderly home care visits and others.

With a dedicated CLIENT SUPPORT SERVICE, SUNU Health has a 24 hours Contact Centre, manned by well-trained medical professionals who provide support, answers and solutions to enquiries and issues. Dedicated customer service officers assigned to liaise with the Human resources advisers of each organization to ensure customer satisfaction.

SUNU Health operates a 24-hour contact center to respond to providers and enrollees enquiries, complaints and other related issues. The Call center lines are: 070010008000 (24 hours – voice), 08079992600 (WhatsApp Only), 09066667323(SMS Only). And provide medical advisory/telemedicine services and other support services at no extra cost to our clients.

Well known for applying best global practices in all its various activities, SUNU Health administer prompt Payment of Service fees to Healthcare providers. With an effective provider payment system that is technology enabled. This relieves its clients from the administrative burden of medical bills vetting and payment. And also effective quality assurance system.

This system of regular provider accreditation and reaccreditation ensures that providers within its network have the capability and capacity to continually provide qualitative medical care to all enrollees. In testament to its management’s focus on rendering optimised healthcare services to the company’s clients, SUNU Health has received several commendations from many stakeholders in the industry.