Succour for the slain

…As Chief of Naval Staff provides bungalow for fallen hero’s widow

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla has provided a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow to the widow of Suleiman MK, a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, who was killed during the Operation ‘Whirl Stroke’ in Niger State on August 13, 2023.

The presentation was in recognition of the sacrifices made by the fallen hero in the service of fatherland.

The Director Veteran Affairs, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu Dahiru, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, made the presentation of a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow to the widow, who is also a Leading Seaman at Navy Estate Karshi Abuja.

The ceremony was witnessed by other senior Naval Officers who flanked the Director Veteran Affairs, Dahiru as he cut the tape.

“In the service to a nation, military personnel make extraordinary sacrifices, often paying the ultimate price to safeguard the lives of the citizens and territory of the country.

Read also: SAM Network boosts wellness with free health screening for widows, single mothers

“Their bravery and dedication in the face of battle are the bedrock upon which national security is built upon. The loss of a naval rating in line of duty is a profound tragedy, affecting not only their immediate family but also the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces,” the Navy said.

The recognition was also in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla’s vision of having a highly motivated professional naval force capable of shaping the security outcomes within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the littorals, including land-based engagements in fulfilment of Nigeria’s national interest, comes alive.”

It also noted that one significant motivation for naval personnel is assurance of shelter in and out of service.

“This gesture underscores the importance attached to personnel’s welfare especially provision of accommodation by the CNS.

“Certainly, succour has been given to the slain and comfort provided for the family he left behind. The CNS was ably represented by the Director Veteran Affairs, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu Dahiru who stated that such initiatives will be sustained to ensure that no one is left behind.”