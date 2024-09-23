Stay away from these harmful foods!

Though we are well aware that economic hardship is affecting millions of us, the ordinary Nigerians, and we are battling food inflation of over 40%, we should be careful about the types of food items we eat. Ordinarily, we are warned by nutritionists to avoid excess intake of highly processed, sugary, salty, fried and fatty foods.

Some other items and their combination affect the health of vital organs such as the heart, brain, stomach, kidney, liver, lungs and parts of the body including bones, joints and muscles.

Apart from all of these, some food items negatively ruin our body functions such as the digestive, blood circulations and urinary systems. For instance, diabetic patients should avoid drinking corn pap, popularly called “ogi” which has ginger, else they are compelled to visit the toilet too frequently and lose a lot of body fluid.

Apart from the choices of the types of food we eat we should live and enjoy clean air that we breathe in, engage in regular exercise and avoidance of dusty, noisy environments.

Nutritious and safe food items provide the essential nutrients such as carbohydrates needed to provide energy, proteins to build our body cells, replenish worn-out ones as well as fats and oil (lipids) to give us warmth and also energy.

While the above-listed are always required in reasonable quantity there are others called micro-nutrients, that are needed in smaller quantities but assist in our overall wellbeing. These are the vital vitamins, the minerals and phytochemicals such as anti-oxidants.

The bitter truth, however, is that some of the food we eat constitutes sources of poisonous chemicals that have debilitating and destructive effects on our organs. Avoid too much of nutmeg spice because of the myristicin poison, potatoes because of both chaining and solanine poisons, and lychees that cause fever, seizure, convulsion and inflammation of the brain. Also, rhubarb leaves damage both the kidney and liver while almonds contain the poisonous cyanide chemical.

Amongst junk foods to avoid are pastries, cookies, French fries, potato chips and cakes. Not left out are white bread, most fruit juices and sweetened breakfast cereals.

Some mushroom species, especially those avoided by ants and insects in the farms are also poisonous to human beings. Some processed tomatoes, peanuts and shellfish are dangerous to our health just as the frequent consumption of alcoholic drinks!

According to Kris Gunnars, B.Sc (a nutritionist): “It’s easy to get confused about which foods are healthy and which aren’t. Some of the foods listed below are generally unhealthy — although most people can eat them in moderation on special occasions without any permanent damage to their health.

Sugary drinks:

Added sugar is one of the worst ingredients in the modern diet. However, some sources of sugar are worse than others, and sugary drinks are particularly harmful. When you drink liquid calories, your brain doesn’t appear to register them as food. Thus, you may end up drastically increasing your total calorie intake. When consumed in large amounts, sugar can drive insulin resistance and is strongly linked to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

It is also associated with various serious conditions, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Some people believe that sugary drinks are the most fattening aspect of the modern diet — and drinking them in large amounts can drive fat gain and obesity.

Alternatives:

Drink water, soda water, coffee, or tea instead. Adding a slice of lemon to water or soda water can provide a burst of flavour. Pizza is one of the world’s most popular junk foods. Most commercial pizzas are made with unhealthy ingredients, including highly refined dough and heavily processed meat. Pizza also tends to be extremely high in calories.

Alternatives:

Some restaurants offer healthier ingredients. Homemade pizzas can also be very healthy, as long as you choose wholesome ingredients.

Most commercial breads are unhealthy if eaten in large amounts, as they’re made from refined wheat, which is low in fibre and essential nutrients and may lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar.

Alternatives:

Whole-grain bread is also healthier than white bread, as recommended for those who have problems with gluten or carbs.

Most fruit juices

Fruit juice is often assumed to be healthy. While juice contains some antioxidants and vitamin C, it also packs high amounts of liquid sugar. Fruit juice harbours just as much sugar as sugary drinks like Coke or Pepsi — and sometimes even more.

Alternatives:

Some fruit juices have been shown to have health benefits despite their sugar content, such as pomegranate and blueberry juices. However, these should be considered occasional supplements, not an everyday part of your diet. Sweetened breakfast cereals Breakfast cereals are processed cereal grains, such as wheat, oats, rice, and corn. They are especially popular among children and frequently eaten with milk. To make them more palatable, the grains are roasted, shredded, pulped, rolled, or flaked. They are generally high in added sugar.

The main downside of most breakfast cereals is their high added sugar content. Some are so sweet that they could even be compared to candy.

Alternatives:

Choose breakfast cereals that are high in fibre and low in added sugar. Even better, make your oat porridge from scratch. Fried, grilled, or broiled food

Frying, grilling, and broiling are among the unhealthiest cooking methods. Foods cooked in these ways are often highly palatable and calorie-dense.

Several types of unhealthy chemical compounds also form when food is cooked under high heat. These include acrylamides, acrolein, heterocyclic amines, oxysterols, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and advanced glycation end products (AGEs). Many chemicals formed during high-heat cooking have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and heart disease. Pastries, cookies, and cakes. Most pastries, cookies, and cakes are unhealthy if eaten in excess.

Packaged versions are generally made with refined sugar, refined wheat flour, and added fats. Shortening, which may be high in unhealthy trans-fats, is sometimes added. These treats might be tasty, but they have almost no essential nutrients, copious calories, and many preservatives.

Alternatives:

French fries and potato chips. Whole, white potatoes are very healthy. However, the same cannot be said of French fries and potato chips. These foods are very high in calories, and it’s easy to eat excessive amounts. Several studies link French fries and potato chips to weight gain. These foods may also contain large amounts of acrylamides, which are carcinogenic substances that form when potatoes are fried, baked, or roasted.

Alternatives:

Potatoes are best consumed boiled, not fried. If you need something crunchy to replace potato chips, try baby carrots or nuts.

Processed meat (suya)

Even though unprocessed meat can be healthy and nutritious, the same is not true for processed meats. Studies show that people who eat processed meats have a higher risk of many serious ailments, including colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Most of these studies are observational, meaning that they can’t prove that processed meat is to blame. However, the statistical link is strong and consistent between studies.

Alternatives:

If you want to eat bacon, sausages, or pepperoni, try to buy from local butchers who don’t add many unhealthy ingredients. Other food items to be avoided include low-fat yoghurt, low-carb junk foods, sugary ice cream, candy bars, processed cheese and high-calorie coffee drinks.

Conclusion:

For us to enjoy nutrition security and stay healthy, let us go for farm-fresh, organic food items. Let us choose milder and healthier cooking methods, such as boiling, stewing, blanching, and steaming, away from frying, broiling and overheating food items.

All said, develop Positive Mental Attitude (PMA) with regular exercise.