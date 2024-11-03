Stakeholders convene to drive private sector’s role in tackling hunger, food shortage

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) recently hosted Nigeria’s stakeholder meeting for the Zero Hunger Private Sector Pledge (ZHP) to address the country’s food challenges.

During the stakeholder meeting focused on the ZHP rollout in Nigeria, speakers emphasised the private sector’s crucial role in transforming local food systems. As part of the Nourishing Food Pathways programme, the initiative aligns investments with Nigeria’s public policy priorities to address the country’s food challenges, a need made especially urgent by Nigeria’s 109th position out of 125 countries on the Global Hunger Index 2023, which underscores a severe hunger crisis.

The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies, share insights, and explore collaborative opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of the ZHP in addressing these critical issues.

Eyram Amovin-Assagba, programme officer, Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship, African Union Development Agency (NEPAD), highlighted the inclusive nature of the Zero Hunger pledge. “Companies of all sizes are encouraged to participate, from small enterprises to larger corporations, each contributing at its capacity level towards the shared goal of ending hunger by 2030,” Amovin-Assagba said. While acknowledging that achieving this objective by 2030 may be challenging, the programme officer emphasized the unique impact of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) due to their closer ties to local communities.

He noted that SMEs often provide essential seed fund support that lifts workers out of poverty, making them potentially more impactful in addressing hunger and malnutrition than larger multinationals. When asked about the benefits for investors joining the pledge, he explained that participants gain valuable networking and collaboration opportunities. Companies can reduce investment costs in agri-food systems by partnering within the platform and finding both technical and financial partners to enhance their impact.

Joyce Akpata, head, policy & advocacy, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), disclosed the importance of private sector involvement in combating hunger and malnutrition during her welcome address. She expressed GAIN’s commitment to engaging with the private sector as crucial stakeholders in the fight, highlighting the essential role their investments play in tackling the challenges. She also underscored the need for a positive policy environment that fosters collaboration between private companies and governments, allowing businesses to flourish while contributing meaningfully to food security and nutrition.

In terms of measuring impact, Akpata referenced recent data showing that stunting rates for Nigerian children have unfortunately risen, as per the latest National Demographic and Health Survey. “This increase, from 33 percent to 40 percent, indicates that current interventions need strengthening to reach desired outcomes”. She noted that data from regular surveys, including the National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey, provides insight into areas where further action is needed, ensuring that interventions are adjusted to address gaps effectively.

Speaking to BusinessDay, Abdulkarim L. Kaita, administrative board member, Nigeria AgriBusiness Group (NABG), emphasized that while initiatives like the Zero Hunger Initiative hold promise, their success largely hinges on a “conducive environment created by government support and stability”.

He stressed that every investor wants to invest in a peaceful environment and that attracting investment does not require persuasion if conditions are right. Investors, he noted, require clear policies on repatriation of profits and assurances that they can maintain supply chains without disruption. On the subject of trust, Kaita underlined the importance of ensuring that resources reach local communities.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

