Families struggle to provide balanced diet to children

With the daily soaring of food prices, stagnant incomes and low purchasing power, especially by low-income earners, families are finding it increasingly difficult to put nutritious meals on the table.

As at September 2024, Nigeria’s food inflation climbed to 37.77 percent, representing a rise of 7.13 percent from the 30.64 percent recorded in the same period last year. It is still climbing and resulting in prices of staple foods on the rooftop with proteins such as chicken, beef, fish, eggs and milk going out of the reach of many Nigerians.

According to a market survey by BDSunday, a crate of egg goes for N6,000; a kilo of fish goes for about N5,500; a kilo of turkey goes for about N7,600 while 10kg goes for N75,000, and a kilo of beef goes for between N6, 500 and N7,000.

The ugly situation has also made three-square and nutritious meals a luxury, with families now eating anything to survive, while children’s health and development are at risk.

Essential protein-rich foods like milk, eggs, beans, and meat are now out of reach for many, forcing households to compromise on quality just to keep their children fed.

“There are serious issues with hunger and inadequate nutrition. Protein is vital, especially for children, yet many families are having to make tough choices,” Beatrice Oganah-Ikujenyo, an associate professor of Nutrition at Lagos State University of Education, said. She added that the shortage of nutritional diets is more than just a financial demand and it is a growing nutritional crisis.

“Animal protein is crucial for children’s growth, immune function, and brain development,” Oganah-Ikujenyo emphasized. “When families cannot afford it, we risk stunting children’s physical and cognitive development, affecting an entire generation’s potential.”

For many Nigerian parents, providing enough protein for their children has become a daily struggle.

Rukayat, a mother of four in Lagos, said “Just a few years ago, I could afford eggs, now one egg is N300 and one crate is around N6,500 to N7,000.

“Several times a week, I give my children meat, now, we barely manage it once a week. Milk has become very expensive, we cannot afford it regularly,” she added.

“Before now, I used to buy meat for N4,000 and fish for N5,000 to prepare a pot of soup, Today, I buy the same size of meat for N10,000 and fish of less size for N10,000 before I can make a pot of soup,” said Augusta Obieze, a Lagos- base businesswoman.

According to her, the price of eggs has also increased from a little above N2,000 to N6,000 today, bringing her monthly spending on eggs alone to N12,000 monthly.

She said her family of eight spends about N100,000 on protein alone, which does not include money spent on buying beans and milk for the month.

“It is becoming difficult to ensure my children are properly fed so their growth will not be stunted. Today, I am working, and my husband is working, and we are struggling to make ends meet. What of those who do not have?” the mother of four questioned.

Beans, which used to be the meal for the commons have since become costly forcing many families to cut out their regular menu.

“Having beans on the menu is no longer cheap. We used to cook beans at least twice a week but today, we do that once a week because a derica of the popular honey beans in Lagos is over N2,000. For my family of six, we need two derica any time we want beans on our menu. This is aside from other things like plantain, bread or pap that we will use to eat the beans,” said Veronica Ntak, an office assistant.

She said she no longer burdened herself with going to buy meat for soup or stew due to the expensive nature.

“Meat and fish are very expensive. I buy cow skin popularly known as ‘pomo’ and in some cases those bones that are sold in the market because they are cheaper. But anytime I get my salary, I try my best to treat my children to a meal with this fish called ‘Shawa’ that is bony,” she said.

A mother of three, who gave her name as Iya Bose, told BDSunday that she has not cooked meat in the last three months.

Iya Bose said that she relies on pomo or the smoked fish called ‘Kpanle’ to cook a stew or even soup because that is what she can afford at the moment.

Similarly, Mary Okafor, a mother of three in Lagos, said that her family now relies heavily on rice and garri, which are no longer cheap, despite their less nutritious value for her children’s growth.

“It is not cheap, so things are tough, but we do what we can to keep our children fed,” she said.

“It is a tough choice. The cost of things is pushing us into survival mode. I fear that at some point, we may not be able to feed our children”.

Okafor’s fear is emphasised by the fact that around 40 percent of Nigerians live below the national poverty line, and rising inflation and food prices have only made nutritious food more inaccessible, especially for rural households.

Recent UNICEF and WHO reports indicate that approximately 35 percent of Nigerian children, under five years, are stunted (low height for age), and about 7 percent suffer from wasting (low weight for height), a sign of acute malnutrition.

According to the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranked 109th out of 125 countries with a score of 28.3 percent, placing it in the “serious” hunger category.

The index assesses countries on four indicators: undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality. Additionally, around 30 percent of Nigerian children under five are deficient in vitamin A, which affects immunity and vision.

Also, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), an average daily cost of a healthy meal per person is $3.20, which is about N5000 or more based on the current exchange rate to the dollar, with 30 percent of households in the country experiencing food insecurity based on data from the World Food Programme (WFP).

Experts warn that inadequate protein intake during childhood can have serious, lasting effects. Oganah-Ikujenyo explained that protein is essential for all body tissues.

“The human body is essentially built from protein, starting from a single cell. Adults and children need balanced nutrients for growth; without them, vital micro-nutrients are missing. This has a particularly strong impact on children,” she noted.

“Without enough protein, children can suffer from compromised immunity, which makes them more vulnerable to infections and illnesses. Protein deficiency also affects cognitive development, as protein is needed for brain growth and neurotransmitter function, which in turn impacts academic performance and mental health.”

Oganah-Ikujenyo stresses that the risks extend beyond health, affecting children’s ability to reach their full academic potential.

“Protein supports muscle growth and a healthy weight. When protein is lacking, we see issues like stunted growth, delayed development, and in severe cases, conditions like kwashiorkor, which is directly linked to protein deficiency.”

As families struggle to afford traditional sources of protein, Oganah-Ikujenyo suggested some affordable alternatives that can help bridge the gap.

“Foods like fish, meat, eggs, and beans are increasingly out of reach, especially beans, which are typically important. For those looking for cheaper sources, I advocate for the use of crayfish, periwinkles, crabs, and soybeans. Crayfish and other small seafood can provide valuable protein for children at a lower cost,” she recommended.

“For parents with younger children, these seafood options are particularly useful, along with eggs whenever possible.

“I would encourage parents to still try to include eggs in their children’s diet as often as they can.”

According to nutrition experts, Nigeria’s hunger crisis is worsening child stunting rates and causing lifelong effects.

“Most brain development occurs in the first five years. Children facing malnutrition often have lower IQs, which ultimately affects their productivity as adults.

“Malnutrition acts as the hidden force behind five common childhood infections, including malaria, measles, pneumonia, and diarrhea. Malnourished children have weakened immunity, making them more vulnerable to these infections. This also increases their risk of dying from these diseases.”

To make ends meet, families are turning to cheaper, less nutritious options. Many are replacing protein-rich foods with starchy fillers like yams, cassava, and rice, which may satisfy hunger but lack essential nutrients. Some families have resorted to diluting milk or skipping protein entirely to stretch meals for all members.

Oganah-Ikujenyo explained the risks: “Replacing protein with carbohydrates might temporarily stave off hunger, but it does not provide the building blocks children need. Chronic protein deficiency can lead to kwashiorkor and other serious health conditions.”

The nutritional crisis facing Nigeria’s children is a growing concern that experts say requires urgent government action.

Programmes aimed at fortifying staple foods with essential nutrients have been introduced but face significant challenges in reaching the most vulnerable populations. More targeted efforts to subsidize protein-rich foods and expand school feeding programmes could provide some relief to struggling families.

Oganah-Ikujenyo called for a coordinated response from the government, private sector, and NGOs to support children’s nutrition.

“The government must prioritize children’s nutrition in all health and social policies,” she insisted. “Subsidizing foods like eggs, milk, and beans would make a significant difference, as would strengthening school feeding programs to ensure that children receive at least one balanced meal each day.

“Government needs to do the needful, we have policies, resources and capability but they do not have the will.

“They promised to support but they have failed even in the school feed programmes, which could have been a win-win and help to reduce out-of-school children,” Oganah-Ikujenyo concluded.

Also offering solutions, Ikeh Esther Ezeala, a nursing mother and teacher based in Port Harcourt, said that while a balanced diet is crucial for children’s growth, development, and future well-being, it is not all about a fancy meal; rather it is about providing the children with the needed nutrients on a daily basis.

“A mother can try to incorporate almost all the nutrients a child needs in his meal without much strain to her purse. Though, the meal may not look rich or appetizing, but can still serve, because the brain needs some nutrients from foods to strive; like our fish, eggs and co,” she said.

Modupe Oni, a Lagos based business woman and mother of two, admonished parents, especially mothers, to look inwards and innovate in providing the needed balanced diet to their children.

“Short-term fixes are insufficient to save the situation, rather systemic changes are required through community engagement and collaboration between policymakers, healthcare professionals, and local organisations,” she said.

On her part, Joyce Akhaine, a mother and school owner, called for the need for government and community-led initiatives aimed at alleviating the crisis. “The government can create food assistance programmes in forms of government-funded food aid and subsidies to meet short-term needs,” she suggested.

According to her, local organisations can provide emergency food supplies through community food banks to help children in schools to meet their day-to-day nutrients needs. She further called for policy reforms that will address and provide improved social welfare, and food pricing regulation across the country.

She called on parents to also learn how to provide healthy eating on a budget for their family.

