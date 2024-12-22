Soludo extends condolences to families of Okija stampede victims

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede that occurred during a rice-sharing event in Okija town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

In a release from Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor was saddened by the news of the death of the women including nursing mothers and those pregnant, the elderly, and children in the unfortunate incident.

The tragedy resulted from the sharing of relief materials with underprivileged members of the Okija community this festive season by the Obi Jackson Foundation, led by Chief Ernest Obiejesi, a noble intention that ended in catastrophe.

The Anambra State Government in a prompt action on the incident has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede. The government will work closely with relevant agencies to determine the root causes of this unfortunate event and ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols are duly addressed.

The governor implored philanthropists and humanitarian organisations to prioritise the safety and well-being of beneficiaries in their distribution of relief materials, and in a more organised and decentralised manner with adequate crowd control measures in place whenever they chose to do so.

Soludo added that various age demographics should be considered in a well-structured approach to reduce overcrowding and ensure orderliness whenever such activity is to be carried out.

