Anambra stampede tragedy: Police confirm 22 dead, as Soludo mourns deceased

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

…Urges safer approach at distributing palliatives

Nnaghe Obono Itam, commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, has confirmed that 22 persons died during the Saturday Christmas rice-sharing event in Okija town, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo in his expression of sympathy, had extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, especially the women, the elderly, pregnant, nursing mothers and children, who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

The governor however, urged the need for more structured and safer approach to distributing such assistance.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Sunday, said the police commissioner had visited the hospital where the victims of were receiving treatment.

“The police commissioner regrettably stated that 22 people lost their lives.

“The CP while commiserating with the families and friends of the deceased, wished the injured a quick recovery.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the unfortunate incident is still ongoing.

“The Police Command remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of Ndi Anambra on crime prevention, responding promptly and effectively to emergencies, Protecting vulnerable populations and Foster a sense of security and community,” Ikenga said.

Christian Aburime, chief poress secretary to Governor Soludo also in a statement, said the state government had mourned loss of lives in the tragic stampede.

“According to available information, the state government acknowledged that the Obi Jackson Foundation, led by Chief Ernest Obiejesi had organised the event with the noble intention of sharing relief materials with less privileged members of the community.

“However, the resulting tragedy underscores the urgent need for more structured and safer approach to distributing such assistance.

“The state government in a prompt action on the incident has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

“The government will work closely with relevant agencies to determine the root causes of this unfortunate event and ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols are dully addressed.

“Meanwhile, the state government has also implored all well-meaning individuals and organizations engaged in charitable activities to prioritise the safety and well-being of beneficiaries.

“It is strongly advised that future distributions of relief materials be conducted in a more organised manner, with adequate crowd control measures in place.

“This may include establishing multiple distribution points within the community to reduce overcrowding at a single location; implementing a system to prioritise vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with disabilities.

“Employing trained personnel to manage crowds, ensure orderly queues, and provide assistance to those in need; and conducting public awareness campaigns to educate the public on safety protocols during such events,” Aburime said.

