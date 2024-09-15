Severe flooding worsens Nigeria’s public health crisis

…Raises chances for cholera, infectious disease outbreak

Severe flooding in some parts of Nigeria appears to have worsened the country’s public health concerns. It has increased the looming threat of cholera outbreak.

As floodwaters contaminate water sources and overwhelm sanitation systems, experts warn that the country must prepare for a potential health crisis.

Communities in Borno State are among the most vulnerable, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warning of a potential cholera epidemic. The situation is extremely serious for internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are overcrowded with poor sanitation, increasing the risk of infectious diseases.

This year’s severe floods have displaced at least 414,000 people in Maiduguri, Borno State, and resulted in over 30 deaths. The National Emergency Management Agency reports that over 23,000 households are affected. Other heavily impacted states include Bauchi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Jigawa, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The floods have created urgent needs for food, shelter, and clean water.

“Many water sources are now contaminated, creating a hazardous environment conducive to outbreaks of waterborne diseases like cholera,” Experts caution.

“Immediate intervention is important to prevent a full-blown public health crisis and to alleviate the pressure on already vulnerable communities.”

Flooding is a recurring natural disaster in Nigeria, affecting millions of people every year. In 2022 alone, over 1.4 million Nigerians were displaced due to floods, with the most affected states being in the northern and central regions.

“When you have disasters in general, one of the risky consequences is the outbreak of infectious diseases, especially when there is no guarantee, Nigeria faces a significant challenge when it comes to controlling infectious diseases. The country’s public health infrastructure is underfunded and often lacks the resources needed to respond effectively to outbreaks,” said Doyin Odubanjo, a public health expert.

Read also: The flood menace: Nigeria’s IDPs number swells

Odubanjo explained that one of the primary factors contributing to the spread of infectious diseases in Nigeria is poor access to clean water and sanitation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), less than 30 percent of Nigerians have access to basic sanitation, and many communities rely on unsafe water sources.

“In the flooded area, now it’s even worsened by the fact that even soak-away chambers are flooded and broken down to mix the contents with the flood water (which people might still end up using for lack of suitable alternatives). So, water-related diseases (like cholera, dysentery, etc) are expected,” he said.

Odubanjo further said that there is an urgent need for immediate interventions to prevent a potential cholera epidemic. “To prevent this, we need to make arrangements for waste disposal and ensure access to potable water as a matter of urgency.

“The IDP camps are risky simply because the facilities might not be adequate for the high number of people accommodated.

“Lastly, we still need to improve general sanitation (including providing toilets and potable water) and development, we are at risk of infectious diseases. We also need a lot of health education,” he said.

Cholera is not a new problem in Nigeria. The country has experienced frequent outbreaks, particularly during the rainy season when flooding is more common.

“Please keep in mind that a cholera epidemic is a serious matter. This is because cholera can spread rapidly in poor sanitation and hygiene areas,” said Francis Ohanyido, director-general of the West African Institute of Public Health (WAIPH).

According to Ohanyido, from the purview of public health, “There is cause for concern because of the attendant risk and potential to snowball into a humanitarian crisis in an already vulnerable system.

“These concerns about a potential major cholera epidemic and spike in malnutrition is founded on evidence and history.”

Speaking further, the recent flooding has raised concerns about a potential cholera epidemic. The current economic situation and impact on the bottom of the social pyramid has further worsened the risk potential in Nigeria where Cholera outbreaks have become a recurring problem.

“The country’s response to communicable diseases like cholera includes vaccination efforts and public health awareness campaigns. However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of these outbreaks, such as inadequate water treatment and poor sanitation infrastructure.

“We need to do more to improve the level of community health literacy about such communicable diseases and partner with them to improve so that they can improve their sanitation and hygiene practices,” he said.

In the same vein, Ojo Sikiru, a medical practitioner based in Lagos said the impact of flooding extends beyond the immediate displacement of people and loss of livelihoods.

“The aftermath of such disasters often leads to the contamination of water sources, which increases the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, dysentery, and typhoid.

“In Borno State, where the UN has raised concerns, many communities are already struggling with inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

“The flooding has not only worsened the situation in Borno but the northern region of the country at large.”

Sikiru further said: “Cholera is a bacterial infection caused by consuming contaminated food or water. It leads to severe diarrhoea and dehydration, which, if untreated, can result in death within hours.

“Nigeria has experienced several cholera outbreaks in recent years, with the northern states being particularly vulnerable.”

Odubanjo stresses the importance of long-term solutions to address the root causes of infectious disease outbreaks.

“We need to invest in water and sanitation infrastructure, improve healthcare delivery, and educate people on disease prevention. Only then can we reduce the risk of future outbreaks and protect vulnerable populations, such as those living in IDP camps,” he said.