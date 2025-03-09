Routelink Group in partnership with Qualys has unveiled an advanced cybersecurity solution aimed at help businesses and organisations to de-risk and manage cyber threats.

As part of efforts to support businesses respond and prevent cyber-attacks, Routelink is also providing free assessment for enterprises to evaluate their risk exposure as part of moves to encourage the de-risking of organizations from cyber threats.

Stanley Oduah, the Group COO, Routelink, said both organisations provide a combined approach to proactive cybersecurity. According to him, Routelink Group specializes in providing enterprise solutions to secure and manage enterprise data.

Speaking during a virtual webinar on ‘De-Risking Your Organization From Cyber Threats with Routelink & Qualys,’ Oduah said that the window for free assessment will last for 30 days, while both webinar attendees and non-attendees would enjoy the exclusive offer within the period.

According to him, 91 percent of cyber-attacks start with a phishing email that indicates why the company focuses on email security. He said that Routelink’s solution blocks phishing attempts, detects email spoofing, and ensures that fraudulent emails never reach employees’ inboxes.

Oduah stated that the firm recently worked with a top-tier Nigerian financial institution that reduced their phishing incidents by 90 percent and cut their vulnerability patching time by 40 percent after integrating both solutions.

When used together, Oduah said Routelink prevents initial breaches through email security, while Qualys ensures that any weaknesses in the infrastructure are identified and patched before they can be exploited.

Rajat Tripathi, senior technical account manager, Qualys, said financial fraud is increasing in Nigeria despite fewer fraud attacks. According to him, the attacks were becoming more targeted and sophisticated.

“Qualys continuously scans IT environments for vulnerabilities—whether on-prem, in the cloud, or on endpoints. It identifies risks in real-time and helps organizations prioritize what to fix first based on actual exploitability,” Tripathi said.

According to him, Qualys is a global cybersecurity powerhouse that helps businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture through real-time vulnerability scanning, endpoint protection, and continuous security monitoring.

He stated that Qualys solution helps to ensure more security with real-time vulnerability scanning. He emphasized that criminals are no longer relying on broad attacks.

He disclosed that criminals now rely on launching highly strategic phishing campaigns, which exploits software vulnerabilities, and leveraging social engineering. “One worrying trend is the rise of ransomware-as-a-service, where attackers can now buy ready-made hacking tools on the dark web.”

