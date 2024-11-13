Access to financial services critical for business survival – GMD, Routelink

Femi Adeoti, the group managing director of Routelink, said access to financial services is critical for business survival, just as pain points ranging from issues of reliability of channels to specific issues of trust have discouraged many Nigerians from using online payment platforms.

“By identifying the gaps in the Nigerian marketplace, Routepay saw an opportunity to make a direct impact on people’s lives with its solutions which in turn has heralded its emergence as a truly transformative force,” he said.

RoutePay is one of the subsidiaries of Routelink. Others are Routelink Telecom and Routelink Enterprise. The three companies play at major intersections between payment, telecoms, and enterprise IT.

Adeoti stated that the firm has made a major difference as regards the quality of its services and innovation. According to him, RoutePay’s digital services provide an array of products that target different market segments, demography, inclinations, and leanings.

He stated that the tech firm in simplifying access to its products has also eliminated the gaps that exposure, technology awareness, location, age, affluence, and education could pose as its products and services are omnichannel – available across all channels of payments including Web, Mobile, POS, ATM and USSD.

Read also: Routelink GMD advises stronger security measures to curb fraud

Adeoti, who is a former managing director, Inlaks, disclosed that RoutePay is expanding access for underbanked individuals and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by widening accessibility to modern financial services through its financial digital platforms.

“RoutePay’s unique approach deplores intelligent customer experience survey systems to capture users’ feedback from time to time so as to constantly adjust its services, processes and products to meet expectations.”

Abayomi Olomu, CEO, Routepay, stated that the tech firm has been intentional about driving its digital payment transformation with its diverse products that enhance connections between parties in the payment channels while concentrating on eliminating pain points in its bid to enhance customers’ satisfaction.

According to Olomu, the tech firm has ensured that its digital payment solution is not only easily accessible but operated without hassles by improving the processes, services and products in the digital payment and financial technology industry.

Share