Rivers to establish art training school, revamp cultural centre

The Rivers State government is set to use the multibillion modern cultural centre in Borokiri area of Port Harcourt as a training school for art and creative performance.

Sim Fubara, governor of the state, disclosed this in the week, saying his administration is ready to revamp the ultra-modern centre to squeeze out the value for which it was established.

The centre was awarded in the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi days but completed and commissioned by Nyesom Wike in 2018. It was left unused since then and is said to have been dilapidated.

Now, Governor Fubara, who has been breathing life back into several projects, has assured of the commitment of his administration to resuscitate the abandoned centre in order to support the development of young talents in the arts and culture.

Fubara, who spoke to newsmen shortly after inspection of the centre located at Bonny Street in Old Port Harcourt Township on Monday, said that the facility is in a deplorable state as it has been abandoned for long.

According to him, “It has not been put to use for some time, and as you can see, it is in a deplorable state. We are considering the possibility of refurbishing it to support young people who are interested in arts and culture.”

The governor said that in order to make the center viable and reactivate the entertainment industry, his government is considering establishing an Art and Culture Training School to support the facility.

“That is why we are here to salvage it and put this facility to good use,” he said.

The governor, who was accompanied by Roland Obed-Whyte, Commissioner for Special Projects, and Israel Lebura Ngbuelu, his Culture and Tourism counterpart, also inspected the ongoing works at the 6.5kilometers Woji-Aleto- Alesa-Refinery link road with a 200-meter bridge. The road is expected to serve as an alternative route to the dilapidated Eleme sections of the East-West Road.

