Herbert Wigwe’s father makes rare appearance with touchy prayers at Wigwe University’s maiden matriculation

Shyngle Wigwe, aged father of Herbert, the late founder of Wigwe University, attracted all eyes at the maiden matriculation of the university his son founded before he died in tragic incident in the US in February, 2024, the Wigwe University located in his community, Isiokpo, in Rivers State.

This is as the pioneer Vice Chancellor insists on the mission of the unique university to create a generation of fearless leaders from the Isiokpo enclave for Africa, imbibing the best from all corners of the globe through an education system that stems from knowledge to conviction.

News about cracks in the family which turned out to be fake had swirled a few weeks back but Pa Wigwe’s presence and performance at the matriculation seemed to wipe all doubts about the unity in the family and focus for success of all that Herbert Wigwe midwifed.

The aged father, a onetime director-general of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), stirred the well-attended event when he stepped out to bless the university and the ceremony. He invoked blessings for the institution, its students, and their families. He prayed for the success, prosperity, and excellence of the matriculants, hoping the university would flourish and delight all within the next five years.

This set a cordial tone for Marwan Al-Akaidi, the vice chancellor, who reflected on his personal journey in bringing Wigwe University to fruition.

He honored the late Wigwe’s memory with a moment of silence, acknowledging the founder’s dream of building an academic institution rooted in fearless pursuit and excellence. The professor charged the matriculating students with a mission to lay a solid foundation that will influence generations to come, fostering Africa’s potential through knowledge and character.

“The vision for Wigwe University is not merely about individual success but about shaping a future where Africa’s potential shines. We aim to create an environment that goes beyond knowledge, to nurturing moral courage, critical thinking, and the capacity to lead with empathy and integrity,” he stated.

He emphasized that the students’ education journey at Wigwe University was about becoming transformative leaders who are fearless in the face of challenges and committed to creating societal change.

The university opened with four colleges: College of Arts, College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing. All matriculating students chanted the slogan of scholars coming into the “Community of the Fearless” at the Wigwe University.

A message from Julius Okojie, pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council, further emphasized the significance of this occasion reflecting on the founder’s vision.

Sanusi Mohammed Sanusi, emir and deep friend of the late founder of the Wigwe University, said that refusal to fear was the secret of success. He inspired students to live on the ‘right side of history’ and persevere through life’s transient challenges. Sanusi shared his philosophy of fearless ambition as the foundation of success, charging students to rise as change-makers who will shape Africa’s future.

Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State and special guest of H=honour, who was represented by Ivy Chinedu Chukwuma, Commissioner for Education, encouraged the students to set high standards, work diligently, and contribute positively to their communities, pledging the state’s support as they embark on this academic journey.

Tochi Wigwe, daughter of the late founder, delivered a heartfelt goodwill message to the matriculants, celebrating their courage and urging them to seize every opportunity. She shared three lessons: “One, you only miss opportunities that you do not take, Two; You are so much stronger and braver than you ever will think, Three; God will never give you a battle you are not equipped to handle.”

She caused more tears when she seemed to speak like her Dad, charging the students to go build, challenge themselves and be fearless. “The world is waiting for you to show up and show out.”

The ceremony also included a message from Olusola Faleye, personal assistant to Herbert Wigwe and the lyricist behind the school’s anthem. He spoke of his late boss’s vision and international collaborations to establish the university.

