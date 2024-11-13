Wigwe University survives death of founder, set to hold maiden matriculation 

•As Emir of Kano billed to address the first set of 120 students

Wigwe University seems to have weathered the storms of the tragic death of the founder, Herbert Wigwe, to execute its take off.

The innovative institution of higher learning, said to be patterned along global best standards, shook vigorously when the founder died with the son Chimzi in a helicopter crash in the US on February 9, 2024.

It has however bounced back to conduct admissions and is set to hold its maiden matriculation ceremony on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at its campus at Isiokpo, the founder’s hometown, in Ikwerre local council headquarters of Rivers State.

According to a statement signed by Sam Dede, the chairman of the matriculation committee, the university which holds high expectations is set to mark a monumental milestone with its first-ever matriculation ceremony. “The highly anticipated event will take place at the Herbert Wigwe Auditorium within the university’s campus in Isiokpo at 9:00 AM.

“The ceremony will officially induct nearly 120 pioneering students into the university, symbolizing the commencement of a new era for higher education in Africa.

“As the first cohort of students to matriculate, these individuals will play a pivotal role in embodying Wigwe University’s mission to train the next generation of fearless, innovative, and thoughtful leaders on the continent.”

According to the authorities, the matriculation ceremony would feature a keynote address by the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II. “The event will be graced by a host of dignitaries, including the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, who is the Special Guest of Honour. Other notable guests from across the state and beyond will join the occasion to celebrate this landmark achievement in higher education.”

The university was looked upon as one that would help propel Nigeria and Africa as a centre of world class learning based on the ideas of the founder who was crusading around the world for its arrival.

Wigwe was a regarded as visionary whose commitment to education as a catalyst for Africa’s future advancement was inspiring and unwavering. He was said to believe fervently that education was the cornerstone of progress and transformation, and his vision for Wigwe University was rooted in the profound belief that it could change the course of history for the African continent.

He is said to have envisioned Wigwe University as a crucible for nurturing future fearless leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs who would contribute significantly to Africa’s global standing.”

The world held its breath when he crashed to death early in the year, wondering what would befall the sensitive project he had deeply at heart. News of the successful admissions that would end in the maiden matriculation in next few hours may serve as reassuring sausage to an anxious global academic community.

