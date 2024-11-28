PSDdF set to implement agenda for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

L-R: Joy Lawal, project lead of PSDdF; Margret Olele, CEO of America Business Council; Sola Obadimu, director general of NACCIMA, and Lola Adekanye, country director of CIPE, during a recent media parley in Lagos.

Following the successful validation of the four priority areas put together to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, the Private Sector Development for Democracy Forum (PSDdF) has expressed readiness to begin the implementation of the agenda.

PSDdF listed the key priority areas to include strengthening democratic institutions; capacity development and civic education; corruption and private sector accountability, and land tenure reforms.

The forum believes that having strong democratic institutions including the judiciary, media, electoral bodies and accountability agencies would help to ensure transparency and uphold public trust.

Speaking in Lagos during a media parley organised by the American Business Council (ABC), and Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Joy Lawal, project lead of PSDdF, said the forum would push for the implementation of the priority areas and would rely on the media to realise the cause of strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

According to her, the coalition will strategise on how to monitor and evaluate the implementation of all the recommendations to ensure the agendas are properly carried out.

She called on the media to support the coalition in its National Development Plan, Lawal urged all to be passionate and committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

She said PSDdF will work with the American Business Council to come up with frameworks to be able to monitor and evaluate the implementation process.

“The media will be strongly needed in the area of advocacy. The coalition will come up with clusters called champions for advocacy and we will seek out champions among all the members to come into clusters that will champion each of these priority areas to move it forward,” she explained.

Read also: Private sector coalition validates framework to advance Nigeria’s democracy

Earlier, Lola Adekanye, country director of CIPE, said the media would play a key role in ensuring that the four priority areas are given adequate attention and implemented.

She said the national policy goal guides as articulated by PSDdF will among other expectations push for the implementation of stronger regulations to support independent media and promote ethical journalism practices, ensuring that media operate without undue influence.

Adekanye said there is a need to increase the independence of accountability agencies like EFCC and ICPC by establishing clear operational safeguards to protect them from political actor’s influence and interference.

She believes that enforcing laws that protect judicial processes from political interference, will strengthen oversight to maintain judicial integrity.

She said that fully digitising voter registration, election management systems and introducing electronic voting where feasible and adopting advanced technologies and ensuring transparent vote counting can be achieved.

“Incorporate lessons on democracy, the rule of law, and active citizenship into the school curricula from the primary level will ensure that young citizens are educated on their role in governance,” she said.

She further said that Nigeria is facing challenges due to overlapping land laws and called for a land tenure reform.

“There is a need to harmonise the Land Use Act to create a unified legal framework and transparent land allocation process, set up a formal land registration system and ensure equal access to land ownership to both men and women,” she added.

PSDdF is a coalition that brings together leaders from the private sector, civil society, think tanks, media and policy-making bodies to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Its main objective is to foster economic growth by advocating for the National Agenda for Democratic Strengthening (NADS).

Share