Pope Francis says many migrants are exploited, reduced to slavery

Pope Francis has again advocated for traveling migrants, saying many have been exploited and reduced to slavery in attempt to seek better life.

“Many lives are exploited, rejected, abused, or reduced to slavery,” he stated disclosing that oftentimes, civil authorities are unable to respond to the “vastness and complexity of the migration phenomenon.”

He stated this during a recent meeting with ResQ, an organisation that offers support to migrants travelling across the Mediterranean.

ResQ People Saving People was founded to protect the lives and rights of people in danger in the Mediterranean.

Since 2014, about 31,000 migrants have gone missing whilst attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

In 2023 alone, over 3,000 people were confirmed to have died while crossing the Mediterranean.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis met with ResQ on December 11, where he commended their activities in protecting migrants traveling the Mediterranean and Balkan routes.

According to Pope Francis, ResQ’s activities involves saving lives of people, “Fleeing from places ravaged by severe conflicts, which often trigger humanitarian crises and involve the violation of fundamental human rights.”

ResQ have been rescuing people in sinking makeshift boats and offering support to migrants arriving in Europe after difficult journeys.

The Pope recognised that in the midst of the global humanitarian crisis of forced migration, the organisation has not remain indifferent, but took action to save lives.

“Conviction that every human being is unique and that their dignity is inviolable, regardless of nationality, skin color, political opinion, or religion.”

Pope Francis reiterated that migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted, and integrated, in line with the themes of his pontificate.

