Pope renews calls for global solidarity to save dying migrants

Pope Francis has renewed his call for global solidarity based on justice to safe migrants dying in the deserts and across the seas in search of a better life, just as he decried the indifference in the global south.

The Pope stated this during his weekly General Audience, where he pointed out that most of the deaths could have been prevented, and decried indifference in the global south where people work systematically, using all means, to push back migrants.

“And when this is done consciously and responsibly, it is a grave sin. Let us not forget what the Bible says: You shall not wrong or oppress a foreigner.”

He stated that the sea and the desert are full of symbolism in the Bible, which witnesses the drama of people fleeing from oppression and slavery. “They are places of suffering, fear, and despair, but at the same time, they are places of passage toward liberation, redemption, and the fulfillment of God’s promises.”

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis set aside his catechesis series on the Holy Spirit during the weekly General Audience to focus on drawing attention to the plight faced by migrants who brave daunting odds in search of a place where they can live in peace and security.

Pope Francis noted that he has spoken often about the Mediterranean Sea, both because he is the Bishop of Rome and because it serves as a symbol. He stated further that everyone can agree that migrants should not be in those deadly seas and deserts.

“We will achieve it by expanding safe and regular pathways for migrants, facilitating refuge for those fleeing wars, violence, persecution, and various disasters,” he stated, disclosing that reaching this goal cannot be done through stricter laws or border militarisation.

According to Pope Francis, the world will achieve safe and regular pathways for migrants by promoting in every way a global governance of migration based on justice, fraternity, and solidarity.

The Pope also praised the work of some good Samaritans who dedicate themselves to helping and saving injured and abandoned migrants along the routes of desperate hope, on all five continents.

He further mentioned the work of Mediterranea Saving Humans, an Italian civil society organisation that seeks to rescue migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. “These courageous men and women are a sign of a humanity that does not allow itself to be infected by the harmful throwaway culture of indifference,” Pope Francis stated.