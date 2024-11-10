Polo Luxury, IoD partner on 2024 directors’ conference to promote good governance

Polo Luxury has collaborated with the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) as the official Lifestyle Partner for the 2024 Annual Directors Conference, themed ‘Good Governance as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery, Growth, and Development.’

The Chartered Institute of Directors, a pre-eminent professional body, is dedicated to promoting best practices in corporate governance, director development, and advocacy. This partnership with Polo Luxury, Nigeria’s foremost luxury goods company, underscores Polo’s commitment to excellence and the need to partner and celebrate with industry leaders in the pursuit of national prosperity, ultimately growing the economy and improving the well-being of the citizenry.

Speaking on the collaboration, Polo’s Managing Director, John Obayuwana, stated, “In our quest to enrich the lifestyles of leaders and promote the organisations they represent through our value-adding propositions, we decided to partner with the Institute with a view to strengthening the platform for the promotion of governance and leadership in corporate practice.”

The conference, which held at Eko Hotels and Suites recently, featured an impressive lineup of business leaders, entrepreneurs and strategists within the public and private sectors across the continent. The discourse focused on ways to build sustainable development, business, and economic growth.

A notable highlight of the conference was the “Business Meets Government Dinner” on October 31st, an exclusive gathering designed to celebrate and foster impactful engagement between industry experts and government officials, promoting collaboration for positive change and development.

Read also: Polo Luxury partners GAIA Africa to unveil collection of fine jewellery

In addition to the insightful sessions, the conference provided opportunities for meaningful networking, allowing directors and leaders to exchange ideas, forge connections, and explore strategies for enhancing governance practices across industries.

Polo Luxury’s partnership aimed not only to support these discussions but to elevate the overall conference experience with its signature touch of elegance and exclusivity. Through this collaboration, Polo Luxury underscores its commitment to promoting platforms that drive sustainable development and foster leadership excellence in Nigeria.

Share