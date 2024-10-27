Police nab kidnap, armed robbery syndicate

The Borno State Police Command, has recorded significant strides with the arrest of six suspects who specialised in kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion, terrorising Magumeri and Konduga Local government Areas of the state.

This was contained a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso to newsmen in Maiduguri on Saturday.

According to him, the Borno State Police under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Mohammed Lawal has recorded another significant achievement in its ongoing efforts to combat criminality in the state.

“On the 25th October, 2024 following a credible tip off, The Command Crack Squad coordinated a covert operation in Chingowa Village Konduga LGA, and arrested the following suspects:

“Modu Bindimi m’ 26yrs, Koso Modu Gana m’ 24yrs, Kassim Bulama m’ 27yrs, Isah Muhammed m’ 21yrs, Zarami Fantami m’ 22yrs and Modu Bunu m’ 24yrs.”

He added that items in their possession included one pump action gun, one life cartridge and N2,637,000 cash.

Daso noted that investigation further revealed that the syndicate are responsible for armed robbery and kidnapping in Magumeri and Konduga LGAs, as well as extorting money from villagers.

The suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court after discreet investigation.

The CP ML Yusufu, reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to maintaining public safety and security and appeals to members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

