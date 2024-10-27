Police rescues kidnap victim in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has said they have successfully rescued a kidnap victim, Njin John Kwatsen, who was abducted on October 23, 2024

In a statement, Alfred Alabo, spokesperson of the command, said the police received a distress call from Orit Dimka, a friend of the victim, who reported that Kwatsen, a 38-year-old resident of Port Harcourt, was missing and his vehicle abandoned on the roadside.

According to the statement, the Police immediately swung into action, with Emmanuel Adesina, the Commissioner of Police directing the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rantya division to mobilise his men and search for the victim.

The statement stressed that the police traced the kidnappers to their hideout in the mountainous forests of Rantya area, where they engaged them in a gun duel.

It explained that the kidnappers were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police, and they fled, abandoning the victim, who was rescued unhurt.

The statement added that the victim was reunited with his family and expressed gratitude to the police for their swift action and relentless effort in ensuring his safe release.

“The Plateau State Police Command, Jos is pleased to inform the good people of Plateau State of our recent breakthrough, where our gallant officers repelled kidnappers and rescued the victim.

“On 23/10/2024 at about 10pm, we received a distress call from one Orit Dimka, male of Dong Kasa reporting that his friend, one Njin John Kwatsen, male, 38 years old who resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but visited Jos, has been missing for some time now and his vehicle was discovered abandoned on the roadside.

“That after some time, he received a call from an unknown number informing him that his friend has been kidnapped and is in their custody. He was requested to pay the cash sum of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00k) only as ransom for his friend’s release.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rantya division to mobilise men and race to the scene.

“While conducting a search/rescue mission around the mountainous forests of Rantya area, our team of Police officers traced the kidnappers to their den where they were engaged in a gun duel. Due to the superior firepower of our men, the hoodlums fled for their lives, abandoning the victim who was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family,” the statement read in part.

The command commended the police officers involved in the operation for their bravery and professionalism and also appealed to the public to support the police in their efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order in the state.

