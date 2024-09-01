OYMASED partners NDLEA, to fight illicit drug use in Oyo

Morohunkola Thomas, director general of Oyo State Mobilization Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED), has pledged his commitment to the fight against illicit drug use in the state.

Thomas made the pledge while on a courtesy visit to the Oyo State command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) headed by Olayinka Carlton Joe-Fadile in his office at Onireke Link Reservation, Ibadan.

Thomas noted that by working together, both agencies can leverage their expertise and resources to create a safer and healthier community.

According to him, illicit drugs are a catalyst for crime and socio-cultural problems, as in every crime committed or socio-cultural problem, there is always a trace of illicit drug use.

The above highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing drug use, he noted.

He also outlined his agency’s mission to provide and promote orientation to enlighten the masses about the dangers of illicit drugs, while emphasizing that everybody dealing with illicit drugs cannot be positively involved in socio-economic development.

On his part, Joe-Fadile commended the state government for establishing OYMASED, while acknowledging that despite NDLEA’s efforts, some individuals still disregard the law.

The commander urged OYMASED to concentrate more on educating the elite and parents in society, as they are the origin of the problem. He pledged to mobilize NDLEA staff to work with OYMASED in order to ensure that Oyo State becomes an illicit drug-free society.