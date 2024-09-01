Our mission at Evolve Africa is to propel the youth to entrepreneurial success – Okonkwo

Nzube Okonkwo is the chief executive officer (CEO) and programme lead at Evolve Africa, an organisation that aims at empowering young budding entrepreneurs and helps them sustain their businesses. In this interview, Okonkwo speaks about his business interest and the initiative driving his youth empowerment program. Excerpts by JOHN SALAU:

As a business owner, what are the challenges unique to this operating environment?

In Nigeria, one of the most significant challenges business owners face is securing funding and access to credit. This is an area we focus on intensely at Evolve Africa, as we have seen firsthand how difficult it can be for young entrepreneurs to obtain the financial resources necessary to start or scale their businesses. Many young people we train have excellent ideas and the necessary skills, but without funding, their businesses often struggle to get off the ground. In addition to funding challenges, business owners in Nigeria face a range of other obstacles. These include a lack of adequate infrastructure, which can increase operational costs, an unpredictable regulatory environment, which can create uncertainty, and limited access to markets, which can make it difficult to grow their customer base. Despite these challenges, we continue to work tirelessly to provide the support and resources needed to overcome these barriers.

On a personal level, what lessons have you learned as a business owner?

As a business owner, one of the most valuable lessons I have learned is the importance of speaking to people about your ideas. When you share your vision with others, you often gain insights, advice, and support that you wouldn’t have otherwise. Networking and seeking feedback can open doors you never knew existed and help you refine your business concept. Another crucial lesson is the need to execute quickly. The business landscape is highly competitive, and while you’re refining your idea, others might already be taking action. By moving fast, you give yourself the opportunity to fail fast, which is an essential part of the learning process. Early failures provide valuable lessons that enable you to adjust your strategy, recover quickly, and move on to the next challenge with more experience and confidence.

Earlier you spoke about Evolve Africa; can you tell us more about it?

Evolve Africa is a youth empowerment organisation focused on helping young people break the cycle of poverty. We believe that empowering youth is key to creating lasting change in communities. To achieve this, we leverage an Edtech platform that offers technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs. These programs are specifically designed to provide young people with the vocational and entrepreneurial skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market or to start their own businesses. In addition to our educational programs, we provide comprehensive business support services. These include mentorship, where experienced professionals guide our young entrepreneurs; microfinancing, to help them kick start their ventures, and create access to funding opportunities, so they can scale their businesses, and incubator services, where we offer a nurturing environment for startups to grow. Our holistic approach ensures that our beneficiaries are not only equipped with skills but also have the necessary support to apply those skills in real-world scenarios.

What are some of the challenges you encountered at the beginning and how were you able to surmount them?

Starting Evolve Africa was not without its challenges. One of the major hurdles we faced in the beginning was securing funding. Like many startups, especially those focused on social impact, finding the necessary capital to launch our programs was difficult. However, our perseverance paid off when we won a grant from the Tony Elumelu Foundation. This grant was a turning point for us, providing the financial backing we needed to kick start our organisation and begin making a difference in the lives of young people. Another significant challenge we faced was staffing. In the early days, attracting and retaining the right talent was tough, primarily because we were a new and relatively unknown organisation. However, we were fortunate to have passionate volunteers who believed in our mission and were willing to contribute their time and skills to help us build the foundation of Evolve Africa. These volunteers were instrumental in our growth, and many of them continue to support us as we scale.

How has the journey been so far?

The journey with Evolve Africa has been both challenging and rewarding. Every step forward reinforces our belief in the power of youth empowerment and the impact it can have on breaking the cycle of poverty. Our mission to empower young people continues to drive us, and the success stories of those we have helped inspire us to keep pushing forward. We are excited about the future and are committed to achieving all that we have planned. The road ahead is full of opportunities, and we look forward to scaling our impact, reaching more young people, and helping them realise their potential.

What achievement have you made with Evolve Africa?

One of the achievements we are most proud of at Evolve Africa is the significant impact we have had on young entrepreneurs. Since our inception, we have empowered over 5,000 young people through our programs, equipping them with the entrepreneurial skills needed to start and sustain their own businesses. These skills have not only enabled them to create their own jobs but have also contributed to economic growth within their communities. We have also played a pivotal role in helping over 300 young entrepreneurs secure more than $5 million in grant funding to launch and expand their businesses. This success is a testament to our commitment to providing not just education but also the necessary resources and support to turn ideas into reality. Our journey began with a $5,000 grant from The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which allowed us to launch Evolve Africa and begin making a difference. Since then, we have been recognised as one of the top ten innovative change-making organisations leveraging technology to solve social problems by the ACT Foundation. Additionally, we received a Community Impact Fund from Atlas Corps, enabling us to extend our reach and impact even further. Beyond individual achievements, we have also partnered with various organisations, including churches and non-profit entities, to provide entrepreneurship training. These collaborations have allowed us to broaden our impact and reach a more diverse audience, further solidifying our role as a key player in youth empowerment and poverty reduction.

What is the way forward?

At Evolve Africa, we are constantly innovating to expand our impact and support more young people. One of our latest initiatives is the launch of a Youth Innovation Hub, a dedicated space designed to help young people with promising business ideas refine their concepts and access funding opportunities. This hub serves as a platform for collaboration, creativity, and growth, offering young entrepreneurs the resources they need to turn their ideas into successful businesses. We have also launched a Poverty Graduation Program, which targets the ultra-poor with a comprehensive approach to lifting them out of poverty. This program includes asset transfer, where we provide the resources necessary to start a small business, as well as ongoing support and training. The aim is to equip participants with the tools they need to achieve sustainable livelihoods and break the cycle of poverty. With these initiatives, we have set an ambitious target to reach 100,000 people over the next three years. We are confident that with the right support and resources, we can help even more young people achieve their dreams and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

Finally, what advice do you have for young Nigerians looking to go into business?

To young people considering starting a business, my advice is simple: choose something you are passionate about. Business is inherently challenging, and there will be times when things don’t go as planned. During those tough moments, it is your passion that will keep you motivated and drive you to push through obstacles. Moreover, passion is contagious. When you are genuinely excited about what you’re doing, it inspires others—customers, investors, and partners—to believe in your vision and support your journey. Passion also fuels perseverance, helping you to stay committed to your goals even when the going gets tough. Remember, success in business is not just about making money; it’s about making a difference, and that requires dedication to something you truly care about.