Ottobock strengthens tie with IfeanHealth to give patients access to prosthetic care

Ejike Anih,(2nd l), managing director of IfeanHealth, and the Ottobock delegation led by Kingsley Diores, Area Manager for East, West, and Central Africa, during their visit to Lagos recently.

Ottobock, a prosthetic technology company, has strengthened its partnership with IfeanHealth, a US-founded health tech company, to offer prosthetic care to individuals with limb loss and enable live active lives.

The strategic partnership will see both companies celebrate a decade of Stanbic IBTC’s Together-4-A-Limb (T4AL) programme that has transformed the lives of 136 beneficiaries by providing prosthetic limbs and educational trust funds of N1.5 million each.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the management of Stanbic IBTC in Lagos, Kingsley Diores, area manager for East, West, and Central Africa at Ottobock, said the company is thrilled to deepen its engagement in Nigeria and bolster support for IfeanHealth as it impacts the lives of individuals with mobility needs.

Diores said the company has featured the T4AL initiative across its global platforms, including publications, magazines, websites, and intranet channels, reaching audiences in over 100 countries.

Read also: The interconnection between physical health and mental health

“This milestone highlights the transformative power of collaboration in changing lives,” Diores said.

Ejike Anih, founder/managing director of IfeanHealth, said the partnership with Ottobock amplifies the company’s reach, enabling it to provide life-changing support to those in need.

He said the aim is to bridge gaps in access to high-quality prosthetic care and empower individuals with limb loss to lead active, independent lives.

“We are the leading provider of prosthetic and orthotic solutions in Nigeria and serve as Stanbic IBTC’s dedicated partner for delivering limbs to beneficiaries.

“We remain committed to empowering the communities we serve by making high-quality prosthetics accessible to all,” he said.

Share