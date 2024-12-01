Otti honours Jaja Wachikwu, Nigeria’s first House of Representatives speaker

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has given final nod for the renovation of the residence and mausoleum of Jaja Wachukwu, a former senator and first speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

This is sequel to the celebration that the State Government is planning for him in 2025.

Governor Otti, who made this known during the flag-off of the reconstruction of Ntigha-Nbawsi-Umuala Road, held recently at Nbawsi Central School, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state, noted that he has been working with the children of Jaja Anucha Ndubuisi Wachukwu, to honour the departed leader and former senator and first speaker of the House of Representatives, who brought recognition to the community.

He instructed the commissioner for works and the contractor handling the road, to extend the road from Umuelemoha junction to Jaja Wachukwu’s compound, which he was told was just about 1km.

Governor Otti said that such projects and similar ventures the State Government is financing along the district, are for his administration, the essential definition of social and economic empowerment.

Beyond the Ntigha-Nbawsi-Umuala Road, he said there are several other road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects that the state government will execute in the communities within the economic corridor in the next 12 months.

According to the Abia State Governor, “Road projects will on their own create jobs for the youth, because each contractor shall be directed to source their materials locally and also use locals for aspects of the jobs that are less-technical.

“Ultimately, the network of roads will create the foothold for the holistic development of the entire district in ways that stimulate multiple chains of economic and social activities.”

He said that his administration was looking beyond the domestic environment, as it works to create a new development frontier in that part of the State, saying that he is keen on attracting investments from private individuals and multinationals, the diaspora community and federal agencies.

“Presently, we are developing a smart power sector model that would set the State on the path to sufficiency, through autonomy in the generation and distribution of power in the short to medium term, but I can guarantee that the foundation that shall be laid in the next 12 to 24 months, would be sufficiently robust to flourish autonomously in the long run.”

He pleaded for the people’s commitment and support, noting that these development programmes shall be structured to economically and socially benefit the communities along the Isiala Ngwa business corridor.

He also encouraged residents of the area to work with government to prevent all forms of sabotage and mischief.

“I would be the first to admit that there may be a few disruptions to our daily routines, but you can also rest assured that necessary measures have been put in place to mitigate the difficulties to smooth flow of traffic and other forms of inconveniences.

“The contractor has since guaranteed that this project, would be completed on schedule. It had already been made clear to everyone that would be involved in this project that only the best in terms of job delivery and material quality would be acceptable. We shall not accept compromises of any sort.

“The expectation is that the execution of this project shall follow the technical specifications as contained in the design submitted and approved by the State Ministry of Works. May I also assure that on our part, we shall be consistent in meeting our financial obligations to the contractor as they fall due while monitoring shall be strict,” he said.

Governor Otti reassured Abians of the total commitment of his administration to the holistic development of all parts of the state.

He affirmed that every community is strategic to the overall development framework in the light of the fact that every part of the State offers some comparative advantage that can be leveraged upon to stimulate growth, create job opportunities and support the utilisation of local raw materials.

He said that his target was to establish an integrated development paradigm that creates opportunities for every community to develop with the raw materials and body of human and material resources found within.

“The long-term goal is to cut down rural-urban migration, by closing the development gaps between the urban and rural communities in the state,” he said.

He encouraged the people to remain law abiding, pay their taxes and other statutory fees as and when due and continue to cooperate with security agencies to stamp out all forms of criminal activities in the state.

