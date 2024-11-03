Otti charges Nigerian Diasporas to build their fatherland, host countries

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has charged Nigerians in the diasporas, especially Igbos, to always remember their roots, amid commitment to building their respective communities and contributing their quota to the development of the country at large.

He also noted that they can only be good ambassadors of their country when they are law-abiding and responsible people in their host countries.

The governor gave the charge at the inauguration/gala ceremony of the Igbo Lawyers Association at Country Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, recently.

“A fundamental truth we must never forget is that since time immemorial, man has always been a migratory being, constantly moving from place to place in search of food, pleasure or for safety.

“We were not created to be eternally rooted to a spot because we believe that there is always something better to pursue outside our locations. So, we move, sometimes permanently, at other times just for a moment,” Otti said in his speech at the event titled “Quality governance, national image and the diaspora community”.

The governor disclosed that over the past four decades, particularly in the last few years, young and talented Nigerian professionals have been pushed to seek greener pastures ashore by the unpleasant socio-economic realities of the country.

The steep decline in the value of the Naira, sky-high inflation rates, insecurity and consistent questions over the political trajectory of the country, according to Otti, have forced many of the best minds in the country to leave.

Read also: Abia to conclude on modalities for payment of CONMESS, CONHESS

“I understand how difficult it is to pack and move to a new place where you will face difficult struggles to settle in and understand the dynamics of your new environment. So, for many, travelling is not an easy choice but again, the alternative may not be easier either.

“Migration has become a major political issue across the world because the developed societies where most people migrate feel threatened that an unchecked influx of people into their country may harm their economic and service delivery systems. While many of us may see those who hold this position as narcissists, it is more appropriate to reflect deeper and begin to ask questions about the state of affairs in our own country and how we can attack the foundational issues spurring mass migration of professionals from Nigeria to other societies where things are working.

“My estimation is that we are the real victims when our best doctors, lawyers and scientists leave the country and take their skills to other places, denying us the chance to benefit from the professional competences of our best brains,” the governor observed.

He also pointed out that it was common to stereotype Nigerians living abroad as generally less inclined to abide by the laws and conventions of their host countries, but added that this was something many of us would never accept.

He noted that there might be a very tiny percentage of Nigerians who engaged in unlawful activities when they travel but the truth remained that there are endless data to support the argument

He maintained that Nigerians brought great value wherever they went whether it was in the service of humanity, dedication to duty or friendly disposition.

“Our people cannot in the broad scheme of things, be regarded as liabilities by any standard. Nigerians are known all over the world for our innovative spirit, energy and willingness to embrace the culture of their host communities. Some of the most accomplished names in several professional areas in the developed societies are Nigerians. Our best brains are breaking barriers and raising the stakes on multiple frontiers of human interests. The paradox that has continued to confound many, and this was noted recently in my engagement at Harvard University, is why a country so blessed with abundance of human talents, will be struggling to get its acts together as a nation,” Otti queried.

“This brings us to the question of governance. How do we reset our leadership selection and administrative processes to support the dreams of our people? There is no denying the fact that within us is a yawning desire to contribute our quota to the development process at home in our individual and collective capacities. This is why even when you live thousands of miles away, you will still spend heavily to build and maintain houses in your native communities, support relatives and community development projects through regular remittances. The task before us is to explore the possibility of making sure that if you choose to return home when you retire, you will come back to a better, safer and more prosperous community”.

He insisted that the government should create every opportunity to meet and engage with people in an important moment because leadership is all about the people and seeking ways to create an environment that would unleash the creativity of the general population.

“When we travel to any city outside Abia State, I always make time to meet our people and hear their perspectives on developments to learn how we can serve them better. I can tell you that every feedback has been helpful although we are strategic in our choice of projects in view of resource constraints and the immediate priorities of our local population.

“Governance is a social contract between the leaders and the people. Quality outcomes cannot be generated where input is non-existent or sub-optimal. The most critical raw material for the conception and delivery of quality governance realities is the intelligent input of members of the community, especially the educated, exposed and patriotic ones like the lawyers and professional groups in this auditorium. Individually and collectively, the quality of your inputs, or lack thereof, in the holistic governance architecture, determines the quality of leadership in our society. The message I must immediately pass across is that you are a body of very important stakeholders and must quickly rise to the responsibility of contributing your ideas and intelligent criticisms in the decision-making process in our respective communities,” Otti admonished.

“You may all be Igbos of Southern Nigeria, but you are also members of the South African society by virtue of your residence in this country where I am sure you also conduct your professional activities with fidelity to the local laws, pay your taxes and are raising your families. It will not also be out of place to believe that many of you have acquired properties in different parts of this country. For these reasons, you should have an interest in the continuing progress and prosperity of South African society because whatever happens here would ultimately have an impact on your livelihood and dreams”.

The governor also advised them to pay close attention to events in their fatherland, noting that ultimately, that is their origin and whatever happened in the land would also affect them in several ways.

“While many of us may be fine in South Africa or anywhere overseas, there will always be relatives, friends and loved ones living at home. It is therefore impossible to completely divorce yourself from the social and economic realities at home.

“I know for a fact that the majority of you are the economic pillars of your families and communities in Igboland and across Nigeria, where you are raising money to rebuild your old schools, provide boreholes and build new health centres to improve the healthcare delivery system,” he concluded.

Share