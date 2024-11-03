Abia to conclude on modalities for payment of CONMESS, CONHESS

Alex Otti , Abia State Governor

Alex Otti, Governor of Abia state has stated that his team will soon conclude discussions and modalities for the payment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to the relevant personnel in the state.

Otti, who stated this while declaring open the 2024 Physicians’ Week of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, said that the gesture and other steps already taken by his administration would help address the brain drain syndrome in the health sector.

The governor noted that his administration might not have gotten everything right, but had shown great commitment to improving the healthcare delivery system in the state.

He pointed out that as part of the general welfare and professional support package for doctors working in the state’s public healthcare system; he had directed the Commissioner for Health to work out the appropriate framework for the sponsorship of the continuing professional development of doctors, including fellowships and post-fellowship training.

Read also: Governance: Accolades for Governor Alex Otti

Otti noted that his intervention in the last six months had led to remarkable improvement in the quality of services at the Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostics Center Umuahia, with the introduction of a wide range of medical, clinical and laboratory services.

He commended medical doctors for their sacrifices as enshrined in their Hippocratic Oath, and assured them that Abia is committed to the periodic improvement of their welfare.

Ogbonnaya Uche, a professor and Commissioner for Health, in a keynote address, highlighted the alarming migration trend among health professionals between 2015 and 2018, pointing out that over 15,000 Nigerian doctors left the country, due to poor incentives, insecurity, and limited career advancement opportunities among others.

He stressed the need to curb the ugly trend through improved remuneration packages, enhanced working conditions for health practitioners and other sustainable strategies to retain skilled personnel in the country.

The commissioner used the forum to commend Governor Otti on his efforts to address the welfare of health workers in the state through remuneration packages and improvement in their working conditions, adding that it would help to stem the tide of migration and ensure a health system that could meet the needs of the people.

Ezurike Ezenwa, chairman, NMA, Abia chapter, in his welcome address, said that the event afforded health practitioners the opportunity to take stock as well as renew commitment to their practice. He thanked the governor for his genuine commitment to addressing health challenges of Abians as well as improving the welfare of healthcare workers.

Share