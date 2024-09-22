Olise’s masterclass seals dominant 5-0 victory for Bayern

Olise’s performance was the standout of the Bayern’s 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen, with the summer signing from Crystal Palace involved in four of Bayern’s five goals.

His two goals and two assists demonstrated his immediate impact on the team and his ability to link up effectively with Kane and Musiala.

The 22-year-old’s movement, vision, and finishing were exceptional throughout the game, causing constant problems for the Bremen defence.

Bayern Munich arrived at the Weserstadion looking to maintain their perfect start to the Bundesliga season, having won their first three matches under new coach Vincent Kompany.

The visitors were in high spirits following a 9-2 Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb midweek, with Harry Kane in particularly fine form after scoring four goals in that match.

Olise’s display was complemented by strong performances from Kane, who continued his impressive start to life in the Bundesliga, and Musiala, who showed his usual creativity and flair in midfield.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, entered the game unbeaten in their last eight Bundesliga matches stretching back to the previous season, including a shock 1-0 victory over Bayern in their last meeting in January 2024.

The visitors wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Konrad Laimer striking the crossbar in the 8th minute.

Bayern recorded their first goal in the 23rd minute when Olise opened the scoring, finishing off a well-worked move involving Kane.

Bayern continued to press, and their efforts were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Jamal Musiala doubled the lead, with Olise providing the assist.

Bremen struggled to create any meaningful chances, failing to register a single shot in the first half as Bayern went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

In the 57th minute, Kane added his name to the scoresheet, finishing off another assist from Olise to make it 3-0.

Olise then turned scorer once again, netting his second of the match just three minutes later to extend Bayern’s lead to four.

The rout was completed in the 65th minute when substitute Serge Gnabry found the back of the net, assisted by Kane.

Bremen’s misery was compounded by their inability to test Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who was a late replacement for Manuel Neuer.