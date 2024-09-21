Jackson double fires Chelsea past West Ham

Nicolas Jackson with Cole Palmer

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals to fire Chelsea to a convincing 3-0 win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League clash.

Jackson struck twice in the first half, while Cole Palmer wrapped up the victory as Chelsea secured their third win in five league games under new boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca opted to start Jackson as first-choice striker despite Christopher Nkunku’s match-winning appearance against Bournemouth last weekend and the Senegalese striker delivered a well-timed brace.

Jackson, who recently signed a contract extension keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2033, was under pressure to perform after a mixed debut season where he netted 17 goals but missed key chances.

However, Jackson has hit fine form this season, scoring four goals in six games across all competitions.

“We are completely happy with Nicolas. He’s been working hard since I arrived, and he’s very good on the ball,” Maresca said after the match.

Chelsea’s strong away form continues, having won all three of their road games this season, with their only loss coming against reigning champions Manchester City.

Despite reported tension behind the scenes between Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Maresca, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino, has made a positive impression as he looks to transform Chelsea into top-four contenders after two disappointing finishes in recent seasons.

“The points are important, but for now, it’s more about our progress. We are heading in the right direction, though there’s still much to improve,” added Maresca.

For West Ham, it was a day to forget. The Hammers have now lost three consecutive home games to start the season, piling pressure on new manager Julen Lopetegui. The former Spain and Real Madrid coach was jeered by frustrated fans as his side managed just one win in five games.

“It’s a bad day, no doubt. We have no excuses; we must improve,” Lopetegui admitted.

