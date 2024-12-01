Ododo unveils urban revitalisation blueprint for Kogi

Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi State, has launched a comprehensive plan to modernize the state’s housing and urban development sectors.

The blueprint was revealed during a two-day symposium titled “Modern Housing & Urban Development” held at Government House, Lokoja.

Joseph Oluwasegun, Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, while speaking on behalf of the governor, reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to improving the lives of residents through innovative housing and urban initiatives.

Speaking also, Abanike Taiye, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, disclosed that the blueprint’s focus on providing affordable and sustainable housing.

Represented by Zainab Obadaki, permanent secretary in the ministry, the commissioner equally emphasized that the initiative would promote social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

“This programme is a pivotal step toward achieving modern housing schemes, which will significantly benefit the people of Kogi State”.

Aliu Salami, Economic Adviser to the Governor, underscored the broader implications of the initiative, pointing out that it would unlock various opportunities to accelerate development across the state. Additionally, the governor has prioritised resolving land disputes and combating environmental degradation, aligning these efforts with the urban revitalisation goals.

