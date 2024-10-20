Obi of Onitsha urges Tinubu to convene national economic, security summit

…As monarch graces Ofala

Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has urged President Bola Tinubu to convene a non-partisan national economic and security summit to forge a collective way forward for the country.

Achebe made the call at the 23rd Ofala festival of his reign on the throne on Friday at Ime Obi Onitsha, Anambra state, even as Peter Obi, a former governor of the state stormed the event to add his support.

The Ofala 2024 theme ‘Courage, perseverance, self-reliance’ according to him, was guided by prevailing hardship in the country.

“We thus, acknowledge the situation as well as empathize and encourage the people to wade through these hard times – in their attitudes (courage) determination (perseverance) and actions (Self-reliance),” he said

Obi of Onitsha said the previous 12 months were marked by uncertainty occasioned by the aftermaths of the general elections, further exacerbated by the continuity of insecurity and the effects of the sudden removal of the fuel price subsidy.

“Unfortunately, the wellbeing of the polity has declined even more steeply in the last twelve months to ten-day national protest in August 2024,” he said.

Achebe identified the economy and security as the two most critical areas of concern, noting that their combined effects had resulted in rising costs of living, business closures, job losses, and a growing sense of hopelessness and lack of trust in the government.

He noted that several individuals and organisations, including High Chief Gani Adams, The Patriots, League of Nigerian Columnists, Yoruba Council of Elders, Afenifere, and Arewa Consultative Forum, had urged the government to take constructive action to reverse the decline.

These stakeholders, the Onitsha Monarch said had proposed various solutions, including urging government to give its fundamental constitutional responsibility on the security and wellbeing of the citizenry.

The others are devolution and downsizing of governance, addressing the nexus between insecurity, agriculture, and high cost of living, mitigating the impact of fuel price on cost of living, and tackling bad governance driven by corruption and ostentatious lifestyle of political leaders.

“Meanwhile, Mr. President has been assuring the nation about the efficacy of his “very bold unprecedented decisions,” even as petrol prices are sky-rocketing.

“The Naira is in free-fall, and the leaders of the #Endbadgovernance are being prosecuted for treason for expressing their constitutional right to protest.

The monarch was also worried by the unrelenting scourge of the unknown gunmen who kill, maim, and kidnap their fellow Ndigbo for money.

“Schools, markets, and public facilities have remained closed on Mondays at enormous economic and social costs to Ndigbo.

“By convening a national economic and security summit, President Tinubu can bring together stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan to address these challenges and chart a positive course for the country’s future, some analysts said,” he noted.

Achebe’s call for a national summit underscores the urgent need for collective action to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges and ensure a brighter future for its citizens.

On Ofala Onicha, Achebe said it had remained an iconic festival in Nigeria and beyond.

“This has emboldened us to seek the support of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative, and the Creative Economy in our quest for the UNESCO recognition of Ofala Onicha as a world heritage cultural festival,” he said.

