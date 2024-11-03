Nutritional revolution by Nigeria Soyabeans Stakeholders Coalition unleashed

Joe Ibrahim Dada, chairman of Nigeria Soybean Stakeholders' Coalition (NSSC) and Ayo Oyoze Baje, Media consultant to NSSC (r), at an event to promote a new revolution in Nigeria's nutritional journey held in Lagos, recently.

The compelling need for the convergence, conversation and collaboration of great, like-minds with a purposeful, pragmatic and patriotic vision to find sustainable solutions to long-winding, endemic challenges bedeviling Nigerians came to the public sphere recently. Precisely, it was the inauguration of the Nigeria Soyabeans Stakeholders Coalition (NSSC) held at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos. Good enough, it is in partnership with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC). But of immense significance are the lasting lessons for us as individuals, communities and countries to glean from, and more importantly apply with the noble aim to change the narrative, with regards to food and nutrition security, job creation, knowledge acquisition and of course, our general wellbeing.

“There is nothing wrong being the best at what you do. But you will run faster when you collaborate with like minds” -Dr. Joe Ibrahim Dada (Chairman, NSSC)

As aptly expressed by the erudite mind, Foluso Alabi who is the Country Lead USSEC, Nigeria and SSA, the event is historic, all because it would serve to encourage increase in the consumption of soybean protein, that would lead to having children with better brains, adults with full potentials to ensure both food and nutrition security. But there are challenges and hurdles to be scaled over.

One of such is the inadequacy of Soybeans as grown in the country. The other is the exportation of even the quantity of what is available. So, to fully address these issues there has to be sustained collaboration amongst the stakeholders who have to push the vision and achieve this together, instead of self -serving competition. With the aim to attain Zero Hunger in sync with one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals the NSSC should, as the beacon bearers put the light in the long dark tunnel of ignorance and poverty.

Interestingly, his views are in tandem with that of other speakers as reflected in the goodwill messages from Sofela Sofolabi, (WISHH Consultant, Nigeria), Sunday Ezebiora (President Poultry Association of Nigeria), and Wasiu Afolabi (President, Nutrition Society of Nigeria).

Others include Ayoola Odutan (President, FIPAN) and Raymond Isiandiso (President, Animal Science Association of Nigeria).

Furthermore, great insights were also provided by Michael David (Centre Lead, Soy Excellence Centre, SSA) who spoke brilliantly on the thematically relevant topic of: ‘ Nigeria Nutrition Landscape -Mitigating Malnutrition through Soybean’. He it was who revealed that some 3,000 Nigerians were trained at the Centre to put walk the talk on bridging the gap between how much protein Nigerians are supposed to take and what is available in physical term. It was also another thought -provoking moment when Dr. Francis Toromade, the Director-General of Agribusiness Academy, Lagos spoke on the topic of: ‘Egg and Chicken Consumption in Nigeria- Gap Analysis and Way Forward’. The point of needful convergence in all of these, including the theme of ‘Nigeria Livestock Sector- Promoting a Potential, Fulfilling Sector’ as articulated by the Panel of Discussants is the alignment with the Agenda of NSSC as provided by the Chairman, Joe Dada.

According to the highly committed and consistent promoter of good governance here in Nigeria this indeed is the time for all the Stakeholders to put their acts together, eschew the self-decimating, competitive spirit and together they can and will do much more. They have the power to do so with the key priorities to promote the benefits of and value of soybean. With so many benefits from soybean in the food, dairy, animal feed and pharmaceutical industries unleashing the value chain would eliminate both nutrition and energy deficiencies. Their collaboration would close the gap between the demand and supply. While Year 2024 posed challenges in terms of demand and supply, that of the incoming 2025 should bring about full support for utilisation across the value chain.

Furthermore, working together would reduce the disturbing issue of youth joblessness put at between 20percent and 40percent. There is the attendant problem of youth restiveness. This is really worrisome given the fact that over 60percent of the Nigerian population are youths below the age of 30 years. But there is more to the people-oriented and problem-solving agenda of NSSC.

For instance, if the actors in the field of soybean production, processing and promotion are well positioned Trade Policy Formulation will come into being. While it is praiseworthy that the Ministry of Livestock has taken off the government cannot do it alone. Experts in agriculture, food science and technology should come together to support the agenda. As Helen Keller rightly stated: “Alone we can do so little but together we can do so much”. According to Dada, ” the synergy is an idea whose time has come and the journey ahead is going to be interesting.”

Yet, there are challenges such as insecurity, shortage of raw materials, policy somersault and high interest loans of about 33percent for farmers making 3percent gain to be overcome through government intervention. That is according to Ezebiora, President Poultry Association of Nigeria. In its words: “It is only in Nigeria that farmers subsidise everything.”

On the part of the federal government the Deputy Director, Ministry of Livestock, Modupe Hambolu stated unequivocally that the government welcomes the brilliant idea of NSSC, to enhance food and nutrition security, as well as improvement of the soybean value chain and has called for regular engagements. Going by the interesting facts that Nigeria is second to South Africa in terms of production on the continent, several applications of soybean for milk, cakes, oil for consumption and skin lotion the government will rise to the call to frontally tackle insecurity. That is by managing the crisis between the herders and farmers.

Also on the nutritional front soybean, referred to as the “miracle crop” reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart disease and some cancers. Rich in high quality protein one to two daily servings benefits our health.

Going forward, all the stakeholders, including the farmers, the processors and the federal government as policy makers should heed the call of Pa Ayodele Christopher, president, Nigeria Soybeans Association, who has been promoting it for decades. In fact, he has come up with organic varieties through partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). There is need to encourage the training of youth, improve on the key point which is to boost production. We should also give a listening ear to Ayoola Odutan and Tola Johnson ‘s request for focus on self-sufficiency in soybean production including room for import for now. Johnson is concerned that 37percent of under-5 children suffer from stunted growth due to lack of adequate protein, while over 40percent of the citizens fail to meet the recommended daily intake. Such a scary situation has a grave implication for our wellbeing as a people.

In all of these poignant presentations the time has come for the government to allow stakeholders to meet for months and come up with practicable solutions to our challenges before the ministries decide on policies, programs and projects. That was the brilliant submission from the Discussants. Decision making should be bottom -up from the people to be affected by their implementation. That was how it operated in Ancient Greece at the dawn of Democracy, not dictatorial to foist preventable poverty on the poor, for self -serving reasons. The philosophy and principles behind the inauguration of the NSSC should therefore be extrapolated to the national socio-economic and political spectrum to serve as the compass to guide our leaders on people -oriented good governance based on collaboration instead of competition.

Big kudos goes to Dada, his able team including Oladeji Alonge one of the resourceful and resilient organisers, Alabi the Lead USSEC, Nigeria and of course, all members of NSSC. The future now lies in our hands to serve as catalysts to breathe life into the vision and bring it to the light of day. As Henry Ford rightly stated and the Chairman quoted: “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. While working together is success.”

