Nigerians tell own breakthrough stories amid harsh economic realities

…Urge compatriots, ‘never waver from your dreams’

It’s no secret that Nigeria is grappling with one of its toughest economic periods. Inflation is at record highs, unemployment remains a pressing challenge, and the cost of living continues to rise.

Amid the lamentations however, there are inspiring stories of individuals who are thriving, achieving remarkable milestones, and building legacies. Their successes highlight resilience, ingenuity, and the pursuit of excellence despite daunting odds.

In various parts of the country, many new buildings are springing up; expensive automobiles are still donning the streets and many people have continued to send their children to the Ivy League schools and paying substantially.

Some of those who have struck gold in the midst of harsh economic weather spoke to BusinessDay Sunday on how things changed for them. They have also urged fellow citizens to always look on the brighter side of life.

Read also: Report projects economic hardship to push 33.1 million Nigerians into food insecurity in 2025

From corporate worker to real estate mogul

For Tunde Olanrewaju, a former corporate banker in Lagos, the harsh economic realities were a wake-up call rather than a stumbling block.

“When COVID struck and inflation began eating into my savings, I decided to invest in real estate,” he said.

Tunde started with a single plot of land four years ago and has since grown his portfolio to include luxury apartments in Lagos and Abuja.

“I don’t just wait for buyers; I offer installment payment plans to make properties more accessible,” he explained. His creative marketing strategies and knack for identifying high-demand locations have made him one of the country’s emerging real estate success stories.

Read also: Nigerians tap micro pension savings for survival as hardship bites

Tech to the rescue

“I learned digital marketing skills online and started freelancing. It’s a challenging field, but with dedication and continuous learning, I’ve been able to build a successful career,” says Olakunle, an ex-teacher who now earns in US dollars.

“Tech is the new oil,” says a young app developer. His mobile app for retail management has gained traction across Nigeria, with thousands of users. “We focus on solving real problems for people. That’s where the money is,” he added. Despite the tough economic climate, he recently purchased a new car

Luxury car dealer defying the odds

Despite skyrocketing car import duties and a weak naira, 40-year-old Oluwadare Ayoola has made a name for himself in the luxury car dealership space.

Based in Lagos, Ayoola credits his success to his ability to network and anticipate market trends.

“I focus on pre-owned luxury vehicles because they’re more affordable but still aspirational,” he explained. His customers include politicians, business executives, and diaspora Nigerians.

“The key is to offer flexible payment plans and exceptional customer service,” he added. His profits have allowed him to expand his operations to Abuja.

Ayoola also said that despite the harsh economy, his clients are still coming, although he said that the volume of purchase has reduced.

“I can confirm to you that in the midst of the high level of poverty, people are still buying cars. There are those who have never had even a Tokunbo car, but today they are buying brand new vehicles; not that they stole the money or into some form of money-making ritual, no, but luck just smiled on them from the businesses they have been doing over the years.

“I can tell you that many more Nigerians are getting money from outside the country to do great projects here. The Dollar-Naira disparity is proving a blessing in disguise for such people. By the time they bring some little amount of dollars here, they money becomes big. That is why today, some building projects, no matter how many floors, are completed within a very short time. There is no money ritual anywhere. I can tell you for free, not everyone that is crying, some Nigerians are smiling and smiling broadly,” he said.

Read also: More worries as economic hardship worsens mental health crisis

Education remains priority

“Education is a priority for Nigerian parents, no matter the economy,” said a private secondary school owner in Lagos.

By introducing scholarship schemes and partnering with non-governmental organisations, she has maintained high enrollment numbers despite the rising cost of living.

“I tell parents that investing in their child’s future is the best antidote to economic uncertainty,” she noted. Her school recently completed a state-of-the-art science lab, funded entirely through her innovative programmes.

While their stories are diverse, a common thread runs through their successes: adaptability and resilience.

They each identified gaps in their industries and tailored their offerings to meet the needs of their customers.

These individuals remind us that even in the harshest economic conditions, there are opportunities to thrive. For many Nigerians, the key to success lies in leveraging ingenuity, creating value, and maintaining an unwavering belief in the possibility of greatness.

A school proprietor in Lagos, who has been in business for three decades, told BusinessDay that life seems grand for him presently after so many years of toiling.

“I have been in the education sector for over 30 years. I worked in both public and private schools before setting up my own school a few years ago. It has been rough all along, but I can tell you that in the last two years our fortunes have turned around for good. This is happening at a time when many private schools are closing down.

“My advice to people is that they should not lose hope; they must have a positive mindset and never waver from their dreams,” the proprietor said on condition of anonymity.

We have never lacked – Asaba residents

Evelyn Agar, Asaba, Delta State, said, “There are success stories despite the prevailing economic downturn in the country. I believe from the dept of my heart that there will be a change in this generation, in this country and in the whole world. God is the one that makes good things happen.

“God has helped my family get a large house. My son built a house even in this hardship. Our church has opened another branch.”

Godspower Enajero, Asaba, said: “It’s all by the grace of God. I’m an Apostle of God and also into transport business. I encourage everyone to look up to God, totally depend on him and trust him, and work diligently because there is no food for a lazy man.

“The secret of my success is hardworking and putting God first in all I do. I urge Nigerians to always speak positively. The word we speak is what the devil works with. God also works with your word.”It’s no secret that Nigeria is grappling with one of its toughest economic periods. Inflation is at record highs, unemployment remains a pressing challenge, and the cost of living continues to rise.

Share