More worries as economic hardship worsens mental health crisis

As Nigeria’s economic downturn worsens, citizens are raising alarms over its impact on mental health. Rising rates of anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts are not exclusive to Nigeria, but the recent economic strain is placing unprecedented pressure on individuals nationwide.

Nigeria’s economic crisis has sharply reduced purchasing power, resulting in skyrocketing food, transportation, and healthcare costs.

Many Nigerians are going through multi-dimensional stress as a result of challenges they face on a daily basis.

As survival becomes more difficult, many Nigerians are grappling with significant mental health challenges.

“There is a significant rise in mental health cases among Nigerians. Previously, the hospital received five to ten patients daily; this has increased to approximately 25 to 30 patients, marking an increase of over 200percent.

“The facility now handles at least 750 new cases each month, reflecting the growing mental health challenges facing the nation,” Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, medical director at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba, said.

This crisis is not confined to the walls of mental health facilities; it spills into homes, communities, and workplaces. Many Nigerians find themselves struggling silently, caught in a cycle of despair as they contend with the harsh realities of daily life.

The combination of economic hardship and a lack of awareness about mental health resources often leads individuals to suffer in silence. With inflation at record highs, the average Nigerian household struggles to afford basic needs, causing increased tension in families already pushed to their limits.

“The pressure is constant,” says Chike, a father of three in Lagos. “You can no longer plan; every day is a struggle to survive,” he recounts. “We cannot keep food on the table nor meet transportation costs, medical costs have become an overwhelming source of stress.”

Also recounting her experience, Grace, who works as a tailor, but with her income barely covering rent and school fees, says she finds herself skipping meals to ensure her children are fed.

“Every day feels like a battle. I am constantly anxious, wondering if we’ll have enough for tomorrow,” she says. The stress has begun affecting her sleep and mental health, leaving her feeling depleted. “Sometimes, I’m just so overwhelmed I feel like giving up, but I have to stay strong for my children,” Grace says.

In the same vein, Ahmed has taken up occasional gigs, but they are inconsistent, leaving him without a reliable income to support himself and his family.

“I expected that I would be able to help my parents once I graduated, but instead, I’m a burden,” Ahmed said. “It’s like carrying a heavy weight every day,” he explains. “I try to stay positive, but it’s hard when every job rejection feels like a setback. Sometimes, I just feel like there’s no way out.”

Ahmed said I am caught between my dreams and harsh economic realities. “We need support, and we need hope from the government,” he said.

This scenario plays out in millions of homes, where economic pressure forces individuals to confront their worries in isolation, as most cannot afford mental health services.

“The economic crisis has compounded the issue, as increasing costs for food, transportation, and healthcare further strain individuals and families. The cost of living has surged, pushing many Nigerians to the brink of survival.

“When people are worried about how to feed their families or afford basic necessities, mental health becomes an afterthought,” said Richard Adebayo, a clinical psychologist. “The daily stressors can lead to chronic anxiety and depression, affecting not just individuals but also their relationships and overall quality of life.”

“Mental health should be prioritised just like physical health. However, in Nigeria, it often takes a back seat. Many people are unaware of the signs of mental health issues or feel stigmatised when seeking help.

“The stigma surrounding mental illness remains a significant barrier to treatment. People fear being labelled as ‘mad’ or ‘crazy’ and, as a result, they don’t reach out for support,” he said.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), mental health is more than the absence of mental disorders. It exists on a complex continuum, which is experienced differently from one person to the next, with varying degrees of difficulty and distress and potentially very different social and clinical outcomes.

“Mental health conditions include mental disorders and psychosocial disabilities as well as other mental states associated with significant distress, impairment in functioning, or risk of self-harm,” the agency emphasised.

Nigeria is faced with a significant mental health crisis, with around 40 million citizens—approximately 20percent of the population—affected by mental illnesses, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In 2017, about seven million Nigerians, or 3.9percent of the population, experienced depressive disorders, while an additional 4.9 million individuals struggled with anxiety disorders.

At the same time, psychiatrists warn that nearly one in four Nigerians, approximately 60 million people, are dealing with some form of mental disorder.

Aisha Bubah, psychologist and executive director of the Sunshine Series, emphasizes the impact of these hardships on mental well-being, stating, “When there is economic hardship, many people struggle to make ends meet, to provide basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare. This creates a sense of hopelessness, a feeling of worthlessness, and eventually, some may feel so trapped that they see suicide as the only way out.”

For family breadwinners, the burden is especially heavy. “Breadwinners, in particular, may feel they are failing their families. When they can’t meet the demands, the pressure becomes overwhelming, and they may also see suicide as their only escape,” Bubah added.

Bubah also highlighted that untreated mental illnesses, such as depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, are exacerbated by economic hardships.

“Economic hardship makes it difficult for many to access the mental health care they need, worsening their condition,” she explained.

As a coping strategy, Bubah advises building a supportive network and staying connected with trusted people. “Things can get overwhelming, but it’s important to speak to someone you trust, who won’t judge you. Bottling up your feelings only worsens your mental health,” she suggests. “Additionally, try to focus on the positive aspects of your life, no matter how small. This could be your health, your relationships, or simply something you enjoy doing.”

