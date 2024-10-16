Sound mental health needed to beat economic hardship, doctor tells Nigerians

Ogheneochuko Ibe, a young Nigerian medical doctor and mental health advocate has urged Nigerians to prioritise their mental well-being in the face of economic hardship.

The current economic crisis is fueling anger, despair, and a lack of empathy among Nigerians, silently eroding their mental health, said Ibe, co-founder of Sound Minds and More Foundation.

Since President Bola Tinubu administration embarked on reforms unifying the foreign exchange market and cutting off petrol subsidies, the naira value has shrunk by about 70 percent, with petrol price rising by 488 percent from N175 to N1,030 in less than 18 months.

This has diminished the purchasing power of many, leading to a sharp increase in the cost of living as people grapple with soaring food prices, transportation expenses, and medical bills.

With high energy costs and food inflation pushing headline inflation to 32.7 percent in September, many individuals are facing significant financial strain and experiencing deteriorating mental health, a condition Ibe emphasised must be prioritised and addressed at all costs.

Ibe said people need to cultivate a healthy outlet to overcome these challenges.

“Your circle of people is important to your mental health. You need to have a healthy form of outlet like exercising, and spending time with friends and family,” he explained.

“Surround yourself with people that can empathise with you. I see a lot of Nigerians turning on each other. There is a lot of anger. We need to encourage each other, hang in there, hoping the country will improve.”

Ibe also urged the government to put the people first, end corruption, provide jobs, and education, and improve healthcare services.

According to the World Health Organization (2017), approximately 450 million people worldwide struggle with mental illnesses, and an estimated 25 percent of the global population will experience mental health challenges at some point.

Mental disorders contribute significantly to the global health burden, affecting nearly 19 percent of individuals with disabilities.

Increased awareness has spurred global initiatives to strengthen mental health support systems. These efforts include awareness campaigns, advocacy, expanded hospital facilities, dedicated professionals, and governmental interventions.

While many regions have made strides, Nigeria faces particular challenges in this area, according to a Cambridge University issue on mental health in Nigeria.

However, to alleviate people’s mental burden, Sound Minds and More Foundation last week organised an evening event tagged ‘Safespace’ at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The show featuring comedy, music, and spoken word performances by young artists including medical doctors captivated the audience, providing a tranquil escape.

A medical doctor partnering with the foundation said it helps that people have a space to discuss the things that affect them mentally and explore creative ways to find an outlet for their emotions.

He urged people to explore their social networks and music, dance, and comedy to get their emotions out.

“A problem shared is a problem solved. Find somebody who you can share your problems with. They may not help you with money but just listening to the things that affect you can help you feel better,” he said.

Under the Hill Fund Initiative, the foundation provided free therapies to five participants at the event and plans to subsidise treatment for over 1,000 Nigerians that cannot afford mental health therapy.

Ibe said the foundation has partnerships with psychiatrists, psychologists, and wellness coaches. It is also in talks with the Department of Psychiatry of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for a partnership, the co-founder said.

Initially self-funded, the foundation now gets donations from the public and is supported by Kora, Quidax, MyHealthub, Leggo for the event.

