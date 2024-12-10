Nigerian Army calls for close relationship with media

Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has called for improved collaboration and dialogue between the Nigerian Army and the media practitioners in Nigeria.

Oluyede made the call in Enugu Thursday in an address at the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Quarterly Media Chat for the Fourth Quarter of 2024, with the theme: “Military and Media Relationship: A Panacea for Enhanced National Security and Development”.

The COAS, represented by Hassan Dada, general officer commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, also called on the media to balance reports on the operations and activities of the Nigerian Army.

According to him, open dialogues are essential for robust and mutual relationships.

He said that establishing regular communication channels would enable transparent reporting on military operations, timely dissemination of information, and help counter misinformation effectively.

“I urge media practitioners to prioritize accuracy and fairness in reporting on Nigerian Army activities and balancing the public’s right to information with national security considerations,” he said.

“It is also crucial to avoid spreading misinformation or content that could jeopardize national unity and security. Through collaboration, we can enhance public understanding, build trust and contribute to the greater good of our nation.

“This partnership should extend beyond conflict reporting to include national development and community engagement.

“By highlighting initiatives that improve the lives of citizens, we can promote a united front against violent armed groups and distractions from nation-building.”

The COAS revealed that the Nigerian Army had been intensifying operations across various regions to address the complex security challenges the nation is currently facing.

Read also: Army Chief calls for stronger military-media collaboration to tackle insecurity

“I am pleased to report significant successes, including the neutralisation of terrorists, the rescue of abducted citizens and restoring socio-economic activities in affected communities.

“As we continue these operations, I call on all Nigerians to support the Army and urge the media to maintain responsible and balanced reporting.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the media, essential for safeguarding our territorial integrity and advancing national development,” he said.

Nosakhare Ugbo, the chief of Civil-Military Cooperation, appreciated the COAS and President Bola Tinubu for supporting and funding the media chat to build a robust understanding between the Nigerian Army and media.

Ugbo also thanked the media practitioners and executives for taking out time to relate with the Nigerian Army and proffering solutions to localised security challenges.

Toke Ibru, CEO, Guardian Newspaper, and special guest of honour at the event, noted that the media chat and its theme were apt to create accessibility of the public, especially media to get correct information and drive away misinformation.

“The event will also enable the Nigerian Army to understand how the media functions, including its challenges and pressures; and through this means better the relationship,” Ibru said.

Godwin Umelo, retired Major General, in a lecture titled: “Enhancing National Security through Whole of Society Approach: Effective Information Management in Perspective”, said that the people must get involved in the security of their neighbourhoods and communities.

“Security is everybody’s business in the society and we need to give security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army all the support in terms of actionable information to respond to security threats on time,” Umelo said.

Share