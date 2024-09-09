Nigeria in need of her best: The example of Adeniyi’s transformational impact on the Customs Service

Since assuming office, even in an acting capacity, Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has demonstrated remarkable competence, capacity, and a clear vision for reforming the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). His leadership has become a beacon of hope, steering the 133-year-old institution towards a path of profound transformation.

Under his stewardship, the NCS has undergone significant re-engineering, repositioning, and rebranding, leading to visible improvements across all sectors. From enhanced revenue generation and strengthened border protection to improved trade relations and a boost to Nigeria’s global reputation, Adeniyi’s influence is unmistakable—even to his critics.

What initially appeared as isolated achievements under Adeniyi has evolved into a steady stream of commendable successes. For months, the Nigeria Customs Service has consistently recorded major milestones, with widespread recognition of its accomplishments.

On the NCS’s primary mandate of revenue generation, Adeniyi made an impressive start by generating a staggering N343 billion in his first two months in office. This figure represents a 70percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Far from being a one-off achievement, revenue generation under Adeniyi’s leadership has continued to exceed expectations. Just recently, the NCS announced the collection of N275.5 billion for August, breaking its previous record.

Despite the global economic downturn, the NCS collected N2.74 trillion in revenue during the first half of the year, surpassing the projected target of N2.4 trillion. With over N300 billion generated in a single month, the second half of the year looks even more promising for Nigeria’s economy.

Beyond revenue generation, the NCS has consistently improved in its core mandate of protecting Nigeria’s borders and combating insecurity. Adeniyi has deployed intelligence and comprehensive strategies to safeguard the country from threats, yielding profound results.

One of the most significant operations occurred on June 29, 2024, when officers intercepted and seized a container carrying a large consignment of hard drugs, including 1,050,000 bottles of CSC Cough Syrup with Codeine and 3,500,000 tablets of Tramadol. The container had a duty-paid value of ₦9.6 billion and was intercepted at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

Days later, on July 1, the NCS recorded another milestone by intercepting a trailer-load of illegal weapons smuggled into Nigeria through the same port. The cache included hundreds of pump-action rifles, double-barrel shotguns, and live ammunition, all cleverly concealed within various household items. The duty-paid value of this seizure was ₦4.17 billion.

In another impressive operation, on July 4, the NCS intercepted another round of arms and ammunition at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos. This consignment, concealed in faucets and plumbing fittings, included 55 unassembled semi-automatic shotguns and military uniforms. These ongoing operations are not just significant for their immediate impact; they also signal a shift towards a more intelligence-driven, sophisticated approach to border security.

Adeniyi’s success is also rooted in his leadership style. He has prioritised motivating his officers and creating a culture of professionalism and dedication. He consistently recognises the efforts of the officers involved in successful operations, as he did during a press briefing when he commended the Customs Area Comptroller at Onne Port, Mohammed Babandede, and his team for their exceptional work.

While at Onne, he said that the recurring incidents of importation of dangerous cargo, including arms and ammunition through the port posed a threat to national security, adding that the health of citizens at the Onne Port was increasingly being used as a destination for dangerous and illicit cargo, describing it as a disturbing trend.

Adeniyi also lauded local and international partners who provided vital intelligence that led to successful operations. His ability to share credit and empower his team is a hallmark of great leadership and is helping to foster a new era of professionalism within the NCS.

Adeniyi’s leadership is marked not only by his accomplishments but also by his commitment to accountability. Known for his unblemished record, particularly his role in the seizure of $8.07 million being illegally smuggled out of the country in 2020, he has shown a dedication to maintaining the integrity of the service. He has made it clear that any Customs officer found complicit in illegal activities will face serious consequences, emphasising his zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

By applying his best qualities to lead the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi is not just reforming an institution but setting an example of what Nigeria’s leadership needs. He is taking the NCS and its personnel to new heights, meeting and exceeding the country’s expectations. As Michael Arlen, the renowned essayist, once said, “It is one’s duty to make the most of the best that is in him.” Adeniyi embodies this principle, demonstrating that Nigeria needs leaders who can bring out the best in themselves and others to guide the nation through tough times.

At this crucial moment in Nigeria’s history, what the country requires are more leaders like Adeniyi—leaders who bring their best to the table and inspire others to do the same. His tenure at the helm of the Nigeria Customs Service stands as a testament to the transformative power of strong, visionary leadership.

Nanyah is a Jos-based journalist and public affairs analyst. He writes via: [email protected]