Nigeria needs visionary leaders to drive socio-economic growth – Kanu Agabi

For Nigeria to actualise the much-needed socio-economic growth that will put Africa’s most populous nation on the progressive path, the country needs to put visionary leaders into leadership positions, Kanu Agabi, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has said.

He said this while delivering a lecture titled, ‘Nigeria’s Pathways: Diagnosis and the Prescription,’ at the 23rd Mike Okonkwo annual lecture held in Lagos recently in honour of the 79th birthday of the presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

Agabi said Nigeria needs leaders who will be communicating with people and also listen to them especially now that Nigeria is fractured and palpable fear gripping the citizens.

“We don’t need leaders who will be far from the people and won’t say anything or listen to the people. We need leaders who will identify with the people, leaders with a sense of purpose. We also need leaders who will appreciate the fact that they must impact positively on the lives of the people,” he said.

The ex-attorney general however urged the citizens to deploy the power of the ballot to vote for qualified leaders and also use the same ballot to prevent incompetent persons from getting into leadership positions.

Agabi said that Nigeria and its people have been in chains right from colonial times and can only be free when citizens use the power of the ballot wisely.

He said the concept of democracy is gradually turning to dictatorship in Nigeria because electoral flaws have allowed bad leadership and corruption to permeate every sector of the economy.

According to him, dictatorship takes hold of society when corruption permeates every department of the society.

“In the bid to amass wealth, today’s Nigeria leaders are ready to give their ‘children snakes’ instead of bread. They believe they can purchase the kingdom of God. Getting power in the country has been founded on bloodshed. So, we have to repent of that,” he advised.

He said Nigeria is blessed with people with genuine leadership potential, who excelled across fields and are helping to build other prosperous countries, sadly the country remains among the poorest nations of the world.

He said the fear of the anti-graft agencies has substantially discouraged many corrupt leaders in the country from investing their money in the economy, rather they take the money abroad or stall it at home without adding value to the economy.

“The monies that we are recovering as proceeds of crime represent a tiny little fraction of the monies that Nigerians have deposited abroad. If these monies are recovered and invested in education, power or infrastructure, the nation will rid itself of corruption,” he said.

He further said Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious differences and culture must see themselves as true brothers and sisters, and also allow merit and quality to prevail rather than nepotism and mediocrity to determine who becomes leaders.

“We must begin to reach to one another across state boundaries. It ought not to be the case that indigenes of one state no matter how competent or patriotic, cannot find employment in the public services of other states.

“So, we must integrate as a nation to the extent that once you are a Nigerian, you can seek an elective position or any other position outside your state of origin,” he added.

On his part, Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, said Nigerians in both political and outside political circles need to do the right things that can help develop the country to an appreciable height.

Peterside, who doubles as the chairman of the occasion, said that good leaders talk and inspire those they lead with their actions and commitment.

“There are various ways of effecting change. We can bring change when leaders and others, by their talks and actions inspire the people to do the right things. Change also comes when people fight like we are witnessing in places like Sudan, but such a change comes at a great cost. Therefore, it is necessary that we are not tired of talks like this one,” he advised.

Mike Okonkwo, presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), said that developing Nigeria and making it a nation we all deserve is the responsibility of everyone and not only that of the political leaders.

He urged Nigerians to be a positive change agent.

Okonkwo called on the government to design school curriculum in a way that would teach students societal values and norms from foundational classes to make the country a corruption-free society.

He said though the process may be painful and take a long time, it would lead to the betterment of society later in future.

There was a prize presentation to the top seven winners of the Mike Okonkwo national essay competition.