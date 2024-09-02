Nigeria expands bilateral relations with Belgium on port efficiency, trade growth

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Kingdom of Belgium have expressed readiness to expand bilateral relations to increase the efficiency of Nigeria’s seaports and grow trade volumes between the two countries.

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of NPA, disclosed this after receiving the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt.

Dantsoho said the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has given the authority the necessary backing to enhance the country’s share in the trade statistics of West and Central Africa.

“The port of Antwerp is known in Africa as the maritime centre of Europe, owing to the numerous supply chain connections. The synergy between maritime, logistics and industrial activities creates a unique platform. Out of all the ports in North-West Europe, the Belgian Port of Antwerp has the highest direct services to West Africa.

“The annual volume of West African freight in Antwerp amounts to almost 17 million tonnes resulting in a market share of 31 percent. Nigeria, with a volume of over 6 million tonnes, accounts for the largest part,” the NPA boss said.

Dantsoho also disclosed the readiness of the Ports Authority to leverage the technical know-how of the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, to operationalise the Port Community System (PCS).

According to him, leveraging the technical know-how of Antwerp Port will prepare the country to actualise the forthcoming National Single Window Project of the Bola Tinubu administration.

This meeting between the NPA and Antwerp Port was focused on leveraging the know-how of the Antwerp Port Community in the area of port operational efficiency to add fillip to the Authority’s effort at operationalising the Port Community System (PCS) as quickly as possible in readiness for the forthcoming National Single Window Project.