Nigeria-Europe investment forum set to boost strategic business partnerships

Spotlight Nigeria, an annual business forum aimed at boosting investment opportunities between Nigeria and Europe, is set to return to Paris this October.

Organised by Friends of Nigeria (FON), a diaspora group based in Paris, the event has become a critical avenue for fostering business collaborations between Nigeria and Europe.

According to Abiodun Odunuga, Project Manager of Spotlight Nigeria and Co-Founder of FON, “The event this year is quite strategic because of the critical public and private stakeholders brought together from Nigeria and France interested in forging business partnerships.

“Going by the confirmations we have received, we expect some deals to be concretized in the agricultural, finance, energy, and innovation sectors.”

Now in its seventh edition, Spotlight Nigeria has grown into a major event for business leaders, investors, and government officials. It serves as a key part of Nigeria’s efforts to restore investor confidence and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into various sectors. The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, along with the Nigeria-Europe Trade & Investment Summit (NETIS), is collaborating with the event. The Presidency, through the Office of the Vice President, has also thrown its support behind the forum.

Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, technical adviser to the President on Foreign Direct Investment, expressed the government’s commitment to the initiative. “We are pleased to support and participate in the Spotlight Nigeria program, which aligns with our objectives of promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria,” she said. “We believe our collaboration will further amplify Nigeria’s investment profile and attract potential investors.”

Scheduled for October 9, 2024, at l’Hôtel de l’Industrie in Paris, the event will feature more than 30 Nigerian companies, three regional governments, and over 100 CEOs, contractors, and investors. Key players from both Nigeria and France, including senior officials like Princess Zahrah and Florent Mangin of the French Treasury, are expected to attend.

This year, Spotlight Nigeria will place a special focus on selected Nigerian states and their investment opportunities. Furthermore, the forum will include business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, plenary sessions, and networking opportunities. Industries such as agriculture, finance, digital innovation, tech, and renewable energy will be among the focal points of discussion.