When investment community threw weight behind Rivers’ State Summit

It was a huge endorsement recently as big names in the investment community in Rivers State threw their weight behind the investment summit organised by the state government.

Rivers State is the second largest economy in Nigeria, next to Lagos State, with ample investment and growth opportunities in critical sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, international trade, transportation, tourism, ICT and energy.

At the investment summit themed: ‘Rivers Emerge: Advancing Pathways to Economic Growth and Sustainability’ in Port Harcourt, discussions centred on the key goals which were to explore dynamic trends, foster insightful dialogues, and build strategic partnerships that will propel Rivers State into a prosperous future.

A number of stakeholders shared their insights.

Chibeoso Abolu, chair of the local organising committee, in his opening address said that the theme of the summit reflected the organisers’ collective aspiration to harness innovative strategies and sustainable practices for a thriving economic future.

“We are living in an era of unprecedented change and opportunity, where global interconnectedness and technological advancements are reshaping the economic landscape,” he said.

The two-day summit featured sub-themes on Infrastructural Development and Security for Sustainable Progress in Rivers State, Empowering the Future: Leveraging Education and Technology for Youth and Women Empowerment; Harnessing the Blue Economy: Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Coastal and Maritime Sector Growth and Tourism, Creative Economy and Today’s Investment Opportunities in Tourism and Creative Startups, among others.

The state government recognised that infrastructural development and security were twin pillars in her quest to achieving sustainable progress and so, the summit opened with a panel session on Infrastructural Development and Security moderated by Sandra Ekpe Agho, managing director and chief executive officer, Noranova Resources Company Limited and the Rivers State Chapter Director of International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria.

The International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria is a voluntary non-profit organisation of women professionals in the energy, oil and gas sector.

A significant highlight of the summit was the showcase of ‘Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas,’ an organisation dedicated to empowering and advancing the roles of women in these critical sectors. The organisation emphasised the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and sustainability.

The global goals of WEOG, Rivers State Chapter are to support the career development of board and executive level women in the industry through access to new career, business opportunities and peer–to-peer networking, to promote female thought leadership, increase the percentage of women board members and top executives; liaise with government, private sector, local and international community in achieving the diversity and inclusion in SDG with tangible measurable results, to set up platforms for necessary mentorship, support, business, career and personal growth and to promote STEM education for the girl-child, sensitise women on breast and cervical cancer education through advocacy, strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Agho is a performance-driven professional with experience spanning over a decade with vast knowledge in drilling, evaluation, completion and production in the Upstream sector of the Oil and Gas industry. She is well-grounded in field installation and operations, technical support, project management, business development and sales.

She leverages her local and international exposures in the industry to upsell and cross sell technical partner’s technologies to national and international oil firms in Nigeria. Under her leadership, Noranova Resources Company Limited has made significant strides in the energy oil and gas sector, championing sustainable practices and pioneering projects that contribute to economic growth and environmental stewardship.

The infrastructural development and security panel x-rayed the importance of road networks, ports and waterways, energy infrastructure, telecommunications, healthcare facilities, education infrastructure as well as law enforcement, cybersecurity, community policing, emergency response systems, border security and counter terrorism as critical to current and future socio-economic progress of the state.

The panel concluded that stakeholders’ commitment was critical to achieving and sustaining the future economic growth and development of Rivers State. The infrastructural development and security session featured Rumundaka Wonodi, founder and chief executive officer, ZKY Energy Ventures; Tunji Disu, commissioner of Police, Rivers State;

Tonte Davies, an experienced urban planner and acting administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Urban Planning and development; Utchay Okorji, a real estate professional and Godfrey Ohuabunwa, chief executive officer MultiMesh as panelists.

Among key dignitaries that attended the summit were Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Deputy Governor, Nma Odu; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo; Simeon C. Amadi, Chief Justice of Rivers State; Donald Duke, former governor, Cross River State; Chairman of Summit. His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano, and former governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, who delivered the keynote address.

Also attended were Anthonia Mbonye, Pauline Okoye, Chioma Manafa, Stella Diamond Omabe and Fanny Graham Douglas, all from Women in Energy, Oil and Gas.

There were a host of public sector leaders, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders representing diverse spectrum of expertise, innovation and leadership.