Nestlé Nigeria empowers 20 youths with technical skills

Nestlé Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to youth empowerment and skills development with the graduation of 20 young men and women from its Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Flowergate. This ceremony, marking the first-ever graduation at the Flowergate facility, is a major milestone in the company’s efforts to equip Nigerian youth with critical technical skills.

The Flowergate TTC, launched in 2023, is part of a broader technical training initiative that Nestlé Nigeria has been running since 2011. Over 200 young Nigerians have completed the rigorous 18-month curriculum since the program’s inception. With over six billion naira invested in this initiative, Nestlé Nigeria remains committed to fostering the next generation of skilled professionals to drive the nation’s industrial future.

Speaking at the event, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, praised the graduates, stating, “For over 13 years, our commitment to nurturing young talent reflects our confidence in the future of this generation. This year alone, we graduated 70 skilled professionals across all our centers, including Agbara and Abaji, who are now part of our team. This program is not just about skills; it’s about empowering young people to shape their futures, achieve financial independence, and become catalysts for change. Their success reaches beyond personal gain—it strengthens families, communities, and the industry.”

The Technical Training Program blends theoretical learning with practical engineering experience, culminating in the City and Guilds of London Technicians’ Certification, which enhances the employability of the participants.

The ceremony attracted notable figures, including His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo Land, who commended the initiative. Other distinguished guests included Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria; Adewale Jones, Executive Secretary of the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers; and Oluwatoyin Naiwo, Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria. Representatives from the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and the Alliance for Youth Initiative, represented by Tumi Onamade, were also in attendance.

Beyond the TTC, Nestlé Nigeria’s commitment to youth empowerment extends through its Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, which provides economic opportunities to an average of 25,000 youths annually. This effort is part of the company’s broader strategy to prepare Nigerian youth for an evolving industrial landscape, ensuring they are well-positioned for future success.

