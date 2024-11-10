Nestlé commits to empowering next generation of Nigerian leaders

Nestlé Nigeria recently reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders leveraging the community scholarship program to empower and support students in communities surrounding Nestlé operations.

Victoria Uwadoka, lead, corporate communications, public affairs, and sustainability, Nestlé Nigeria, stated that since launching the initiative in 2020, Nestlé has remained committed to providing financial support to students in its host communities.

According to her, the support covers tuition, accommodation, uniforms, books, and other essential expenses, to ensure the students have the resources they need throughout their education journey.

She also disclosed that entry for the annual scholarship program is open to interested students. According to her, the scholarship program is aimed at high-achieving senior secondary and tertiary students pursuing studies in Science and Technology.

According to Uwadoka, the application portal opened on November 5, 2024, and closes on December 8, 2024. She also disclosed that 90 verified indigenes will receive grants totaling N18 million in this round of the scholarship.

Read also: Nestlé Nigeria empowers 20 youths with technical skills

“These scholarships reflect our unwavering dedication to investing in the future of our youth. At a time when economic challenges place added strain on families nationwide, we’re proud to provide meaningful financial support that eases this burden. By investing in education, we’re not only empowering individual students but also fostering the growth and prosperity of our entire community,” Uwadoka stated.

Traditional rulers of the recipient communities expressed gratitude for the company’s consistent efforts. The Ona of Abaji, the Alagbara of Agbara, and the Akarigbo of Remo Land, represented by their chiefs, commended Nestlé Nigeria for keeping its promises and making a real difference through its Creating Shared Value (CSV) initiatives.

They recognized the positive effects on their communities, from educational support to youth empowerment, and promised their ongoing support for Nestlé’s operations, ensuring that the communities remain welcoming for business growth.

One of the recipients from the award ceremony, Adeyemi Gbenga Daniel, a tertiary beneficiary studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos, said, “This scholarship empowers us to pursue our dreams, fuels our passion for learning, and helps us explore opportunities that might have otherwise been out of reach.”

