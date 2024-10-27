Nestlé celebrates International Chefs Day 2024, promotes healthy eating among children

Nestlé Professional, in partnership with the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, celebrated International Chefs Day 2024 by emphasizing healthy eating and creativity among Nigeria’s young generation.

The event, held on October 20, revolved around this year’s theme, “GROWING GREAT CHEFS,” and brought together 10 professional chefs and 40 children from Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) beneficiary schools in Agbara, Ogun State.

The children engaged in hands-on cooking workshops, utilising nutritious ingredients such as spinach, potatoes, carrots, and rice. This immersive experience encouraged the children to infuse their personal creativity into cooking while discovering enjoyable ways to maintain a nutritious diet.

Funmi Osineye, Business Manager at Nestlé Professional, highlighted the initiative’s importance: “The wellbeing of children is a top priority for parents, caregivers, and a key marker of societal progress.

“At Nestlé, we are committed to collaborating with stakeholders to enhance the health of future generations through nutrition education and the consistent provision of high-quality, nutritious food and beverages.

“Today’s event serves as a vital platform for inspiring children to explore their creativity with food,” she said.

Since 2014, Nestlé and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria have partnered on this initiative to cultivate healthier nutrition habits among children for a brighter future.

Chef Udemezue Okoli, coordinator of the Lagos Branch of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We are thrilled to spend time with these children, teaching them the benefits of a healthy diet in a fun and engaging way.

Read also: Nestlé Nigeria empowers 20 youths with technical skills

“Every year, Nestlé Professional raises the bar through its investment in the food service industry, especially by supporting the development of chefs, promoting Nigeria’s food tourism, and inspiring the next generation of culinary talent,” he explained.

The day included various activities, notably the Junior Master Chef session, where children tackled cooking tasks with a creative twist. The highlight was the showcase of their culinary creations, which captivated an audience of chefs, educators, and guests.

Participant Blessing Peter, a pupil from Salvation Army Primary School in Agbara, shared her excitement: “I am so happy to have been chosen for this event. I really enjoyed creating new recipes with sweet potatoes, chicken, and vegetables, and I want to share what I have learned with my family. On behalf of all the students here today, I want to thank Nestlé Nigeria for this opportunity to learn so much and have fun.”

The children were encouraged to share their newfound knowledge and participate in meal preparation at home. Each participant received fruit colouring books from Nestlé Professionals, serving as reminders of the fruits and vegetables used during the session.

This event is part of Nestlé Nigeria’s commitment to helping 50 million children globally live healthier lives through its flagship program, Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK). By engaging children in enjoyable educational activities, the company continues to foster healthy habits, creativity, and a passion for cooking.

Share