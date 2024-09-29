NASENI urges citizens to support local products to enhance economic growth.

…As it showcased Innovative technologies at ABUCCIMA trade fair

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has called on Nigerian businesses and consumers to embrace patriotism by prioritising local products in their purchasing decisions, as this will support job creation and stimulate economic growth within the country.

Khalil Suleiman Halilu, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer made the call on Wednesday at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABUCCIMA) International Trade Fair.

Halilu said NASENI was prepared to industrialise Nigeria, and emphasized the importance of patriotism in consumer choice.

“When making decisions in your boardrooms, consider local options first. Only seek alternatives when local solutions are unavailable.

“NASENI is ready to provide the necessary equipment and technologies that Nigerian businesses need to thrive.”

The EVS represented by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, Director of Information at NASENI, told pressmen that the numerous products and technologies that NASENI developed was aimed at transforming the economy of the country in line with its mandate and the renewed hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“NASENI according to its mandate is the only purposely built Agency of the Federal Government with the mandate to carry out research and development(R&D), production, reverse engineering and actual manufacturing in the areas of capital goods, machines, spares and equipment, to make the economy of the country possess home-grown capacities for genuine industrialization and sustainable development.

“This year’s NASENI participation at the annual Abuja International Trade Fair organized by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is a means to foster the 3C’s principle of our operations in the new NASENI: Creation, Collaboration and Commercialisation and to showcase some of our technological and innovative prowess to the world.

“All the 12 NASENI Development Institutes, including its NASENI Solar Energy Ltd (NSEL), a limited liability company owned by the Agency, have their products and technologies exhibited at this year’s trade fair, as you can observe them.

“The purpose and aim of this event is to promote NASENI technologies/products and its research institutes nationwide, and also a means of advertisement to the world at large. The general goals/objectives of this participation cannot be overemphasized as this will create more awareness about the NASENI brand and increase patronage for the agency.”

NASENI showcased a variety of products including the NASENI Transformer, NASENI CNG Conversion Centre, NASENI Solar CCTV, Automatic Change Over Switch, Solar Kit Trainer, Science Kits, Rotary Furnace, Digital Roadsign, Animal Feeds, and the Science Automatic Model, among others.

The NASENI Transformer, which enhances electrical distribution, the Automatic Change Over Switch that seamlessly transfers power between generator and public utility, and the NASENI Solar CCTV designed for enhanced security using solar energy. They also displayed the Rotary Furnace, which melts scrap metal for reuse, and the Solar Kit Trainer, aimed at educating users about solar technology. Other featured items included Science Kits for educational purposes and a Digital Roadsign for improved traffic management.