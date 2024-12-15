Mutfwang dismisses rumour of defection to APC

…reads riot act on illegal possession of government property

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, a lawyer and Plateau State governor, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that he had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), released to journalists in Jos, governor Mutfwang described the claims as the handiwork of mischief makers and agents of division, aimed at misleading the public about his political allegiance and unwavering commitment to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor specifically condemned the doctored content being circulated, which falsely depicted his image alongside APC governors, purportedly preparing to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Edo State. He pointed out that the fabrication was a deliberate ploy to create confusion and cast doubt on his loyalty to the PDP.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his steadfast dedication to serving the people of Plateau State under the PDP, the platform through which he earned the people’s mandate. He categorically stated that he has never contemplated leaving the PDP for any other political party.

He also reassured PDP members in Plateau State and the North Central Zone that consultations with critical stakeholders are ongoing to resolve lingering issues affecting the party in the zone. Highlighting the success of the recent PDP Governors’ meeting hosted in Plateau State, the Governor emphasized that it reflected the principles of equity, justice, and fairness envisioned by the party’s founding fathers.

Governor Mutfwang further reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the collective interest of Plateau State’s development.

Meanwhile, governor Mutfwang, has read the riot act to individuals and groups involved in the illegal sale and acquisition of government properties, both within and outside the state. He has therefore directed those in illegal possession of such assets to surrender them immediately to avoid severe government action.

Governor Mutfwang in a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), said Government is determined to recover what belongs to the people.

Governor Mutfwang announced plans to inaugurate a proactive task force to conduct thorough investigations aimed at recovering all government properties sold without due process.

“Let me declare that very soon, we will establish a task force to recover all government properties currently in illegal possession or occupation across the state and beyond. Let me read the riot act: anyone in possession of government property acquired illegally should surrender it now before we come for them.

“Equally, anyone involved in the unauthorized sale of government property will be uncovered and severely punished. It is only a matter of time before we catch up with such individuals,” he warned.

The governor also assured that those in possession of fraudulent Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) would not escape justice, emphasizing that no one, regardless of their status, would be exempted.

“We will investigate and deal decisively with those holding illegal C-of-Os. A grace period will be given for voluntary surrender. However, if we have to come after you, the resources spent on the recovery process will not go in vain—you will bear the full cost,” he stated firmly.

Governor Mutfwang further disclosed plans to reorganize and strengthen the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) to ensure it fulfills its statutory role in maintaining orderliness in building construction across Plateau State.

This decisive action the Governor explained, aligns with his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the restoration of order in the state’s property sector.

